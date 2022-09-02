Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul: Everything that you need to know about this 2022 American comedy film

As absurd as the film title - Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul - sound; the phenomenal cast, including the veterans Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown, has done a marvelous job. This American comedy movie is full of satirical dialogues that definitely are not for any sensitive or faint-hearted people.

The movie is a directorial debut of Adamma Ebo and a feature-length adaptation of Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul, Ebo's 2018. While the internet is split between liking and disliking this satirical adaption, let us discover everything about this movie that you would want to know - from storyline and cast to ratings and behind-the-scenes.

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul release date

2 September 2022 on Friday at 3:00 am ET

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul storyline/plot

Trinitie Childs (played by Regina Hall) is the first lady of a distinguished Southern Baptist Mega Church. She and Lee-Curtis Childs (played by Sterling K. Brown), her pastor-cum-husband, served a congregation in the tens of thousands. But a massive scandal then forces their church to close. In the aftermath of this hilarious scandal, they try to rebuild their congregation to make a prominent comeback.

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul trailer

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul rating

The movie is rated R due to its language and some sexual content

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul run time

1 hour 42 minutes

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul direction

The film is written and directed by Adamma Ebo and is produced under the production companies of Pinky Promise, 59%, and Ejime Production.

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul cast

Regina Hall features as Trinitie Childs

Sterling K. Brown features as Lee-Curtis Childs

Conphidance features as Keon Sumpter

Nicole Beharie features as Shakura Sumpter

Austin Crute features as Khalil

Robert Yatta features as Deacon Alastor Culpepper

Devere Rogers features as Basil

Greta Glenn features as Deaconess Culpepper (as Greta Marable Glenn)

Perris Drew features as Kensington Straterly

Andrea Laing features as Anita

Crystal Alicia Garrett features as Sapphire Devaughn

Selah Kimbro Jones features as Aria Devaughn

Elle Young features as Yvet

Natasha L. Fuller features as Vera Joseph

Dhane Ross features as YouTuber

Tairat Baoku features as Sidewalk Woman

John Menchion features as Congregation Member 1

Jah Shams features as Congregation Member 2

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul IMDb rating

This American comedy movie received an IMDb rating of 5.1/10.

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul Rotten Tomatoes rating

This American comedy movie received a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 74%

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul Google users' rating

This American comedy movie received a Google users' rating of 60%

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul behind-the-scenes

