Honored': Jason Aldean Set To Pay Tribute To Toby Keith At ACM Awards 2024

This year’s upcoming Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards will feature a special performance dedicated to the late country music star, Toby Keith. Jason Aldean took to his Instagram handle to reveal that he will pay tribute to Keith during the ACM Awards 2024. Further, Aldean got candid about his feelings for the late music icon, revealing that he has been following the late singer very closely from the very beginning.

Jason Aldean gears up to pay tribute to Toby Keith

Toby Keith was a force to be reckoned with in the country music genre, and the late star released several chart-topping hits. Keith took 14 ACM Awards during his time and even received 7 Grammy nominations. The country music star died on February 5, 2024, at the age of 62, bidding farewell to his fans and loved ones after his two-year-long battle with stomach cancer.

In his Instagram story, Aldean revealed that he is honored to pay tribute to Keith as he shared that he will be performing his blockbuster debut single, Should've Been a Cowboy. He stated, "Honored to pay tribute to my friend, the one and only @tobykeith with a special performance of 'Should've Been a Cowboy' at the @acmawards. Join me as we celebrate his legacy and the mark he left on country music." Aldean's message was accompanied by Keith's photo captured during his past performances at the ACM Awards.

The Try That in a Small Town singer further released a statement, as retrieved via ABC News , where he shared being a fan of Keith, and called himself lucky for sharing the stage with the late music icon. He further remarked that it is his utmost honor to pay tribute to star Keith.

“I’ve been a fan of his since the beginning and his songs are some of the first songs I played back in clubs early in my career, including the one I’ll be performing on the show. I was lucky enough to share the stage with Toby in Oklahoma this last year, and it means a lot to be able to honor him and properly celebrate his iconic career and legacy. He was one of a kind,” he stated.

Who will perform at the ACM Awards 2024?

Apart from Aldean’s tributary performance, this year’s ACM Awards will also feature many other renowned stars. Post Malone will also be making his debut at the ACM Awards. Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will also pair up together for a stellar performance. Kelsea Ballerini, who is nominated this year for Best Female Artist and Album of the Year Award, will perform along with Noah Kahan.

Other artists who will be performing at ACM Awards 2024 include Nate Smith, Avril Lavigne, Parker McCollum, Kane Brown, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton, Lainey Wilson, and this year’s host Reba McEntire.

As Aldean feels thankful enough to pay tribute to Keith, there could have been no one better to do this job. ACM Awards 2024 will premiere on May 16, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. The award show will be streamed live on Prime Video from Ford Center at The Star in Texas.

