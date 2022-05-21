The Hood: Benedict Cumberbatch set to team up with Paul Greengrass for upcoming period drama

For the upcoming historical drama The Hood, Doctor Strange actor Benedict Cumberbatch will team up with Jason Bourne director Paul Greengrass. In 2004, he rose to popularity as the director of the second Jason Bourne picture, The Bourne Supremacy.

However, Greengrass went on to make films such as The Bourne Ultimatum in 2007, Captain Phillips in 2013, and United 93 in 2006, for which he received an Academy Award nomination for Best Director. Cumberbatch, meanwhile, was just nominated for an Academy Award for his lead performance in The Power of the Dog. He's also fresh off his role as the Sorceror Supreme in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is presently in cinemas.

Now, according to Deadline, Cumberbatch has found his next project in the form of The Hood, a historical drama picture written and directed by Paul Greengrass. It will be the director's first film since the release of News of the World in 2020. Cross Creek Pictures is set to finance and produce The Hood (Black Swan, Hacksaw Ridge). A release date and more cast members are still to be confirmed.

Interestingly, The Hood is believed to be about a peasant uprising in England, and it will follow a farmer (played by Cumberbatch) who becomes the rebellion's commander. Early reviews have described the picture as an action drama in the vein of Braveheart and Gladiator. Greengrass, who is best renowned for his characteristic use of the handheld camera, which is on full show in the Bourne films, might utilize similar tactics to bring The Hood to life in what promises to be a once-in-a-generation collaboration with Cumberbatch.

