'Hook me up let me know...': When Ryan Gosling gushed about getting a chance to shoot for movie in India

In an interview with India Today, Gosling was asked if he would want to work on a movie in India. Replying to this, Gosling said, "I would love that. I really would. If you can hook me up let me know. I am in, when do I start? I would love to find a film to do there. That would be amazing. Maybe I would talk to the Russos and we can find one."

In an interview with the Times of India, Ryan Gosling spoke about his The Gray Man co-star Dhanush and even heaped praise on the Indian actor. He said, "Dhanush has an incredible screen presence and he is such a lovely person to be around.”

Gosling added, “It was hard to pretend that I didn't like him because he is so charming. I have so much respect for his work ethic. He is so precise and (he) never made a mistake."

Meanwhile, The Gray Man is directed by Joe and Anthony Russo aka the Russo Brothers. The movie also featured Chris Evans, Dhanush, Ana De Armas, and Jessica Henwick among others, apart from Gosling and Dhanush. Ryan Gosling played the role of a Court Gentry in the movie.

On the work front, Ryan Gosling was last seen in Greta Gerwig’s directorial Barbie, a movie that broke several box office records.

