‘Hopefully It’ll Be A Bit Of A Reset’: John Bradley Says His Role In 3 Body Problem Would Get Him Out Of Game Of Throne Character Bracket

John Bradley hopes to get out of his Game of Thrones character. The actor was cast to play Jack Rooney in 3 Body Problem but feels that he has limited opportunities after being cast in Game of Thrones as Samwell Tarly. According to Bradley, halfway into playing Tarly, the actor felt that he was nothing like the character he portrayed onscreen.

The actor shared that when he was contacted to be a part of Netflix’s 3 Body Problem, it was immediately a yes from him.

What did John Bradley say about getting limited acting opportunities?

Bradley revealed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that Dan Weiss was the one who first pointed out to him that fans of Game of Thrones were classifying the actor as a character. The English actor shared, “I think that they realized halfway through Game of Thrones that I was nothing like that character.”

He further added, “Dan Weiss said I was so diametrically opposed to the characters I was playing, and I think they could see that I was being put into that character bracket a little bit too easily, and they knew that I could do more than that. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Bradley continued to say that the show's makers gave him a chance to show a different side of himself, which is one of the reasons he immediately said yes to the character of Jack in 3 Body Problem.

Advertisement

The Moonfall actor said, “I was very flattered by the characterization of Jack, in a way, as somebody who’s very comfortable with himself and very confident and very happy with his place in the world. I was happy to show that side of myself to the world.”

ALSO READ: Game Of Thrones's John Bradley Had No Idea About 3 Body Problem's Plot Before Signing; Says Believed In Makers

What did John Bradley say about taking up the role in 3 Body Problem?

In his interview with THR, the actor revealed that he had read Liu Cixin’s books and was highly impressed by its adaptation. Bradley shared, “I just thought they really did not take it easy on themselves with this adaptation—they picked source material that’s probably even harder to adapt than Game of Thrones.”

Giving the makers complete credit for the hit series, the Marry Me actor said, “I just have to take my hat off to them for their bravery, for their courage, and for the parapet that they were sticking their heads over in terms of what could happen if this went so badly wrong. All credit to them.”

3 Body Problem is available to stream on Netflix.

ALSO READ: John Bradley Hopes 3 Body Problem Restores Creators David Benioff, D.B. Weiss' Reputation: 'They’ve Become Brand'