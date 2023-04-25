Horimiya Piece trailer: What to expect from new anime? Release date, plot, cast and more

All anime fans will be thrilled to see previously unfinished chapters come to life in the forthcoming Horimiya series. Horimiya -Piece promises to be just as intriguing and amazing as the last season, with all new stories and characters. The recently released teaser trailer for the upcoming Horimiya anime project looks like an enthralling watch.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming anime:

What to expect from the new manga?

The new trailer for the upcoming Horimiya -Piece- anime has been dropped and it offers fans a sneak peek of what's to come. The new anime series, which is set to premiere in July 2023, will adapt the manga chapters that were not there in the original edition. The first season was released in 2021 and has 13 intriguing episodes in total.

When will Horimiya Season 2 be released?

Horimiya: Piece is all set to premiere in July 2023. The show has created a lot of buzz on social media. The show's exact date is yet to be announced. Horimiya: Piece will be available on Crunchyroll, where it has previously aired the Horimiya series.

Horimiya Piece: Cast and characters

Horimiya Piece will boast of an impressive list of characters including Haruka Tomatsu as Kyoko Hori, Seiichirō Yamashita as Toru Ishikawa, Kouki Uchiyama as Izumi Miyamura, Nobuhiko Okamoto as Kakeru Sengoku, Yurie Kozakai as Yuki Yoshikawa, M.A.O as Remi Ayasaki, Reina Kondo as Sakura Kōno, Daiki Yamashita as Shū Iura, Jun Fukuyama as Akane Yanagi, Taku Yashiro as Kōichi Shindō, Momo Asakura as Honoka Sawada, Ai Kayano as Yuriko Hori, Hisako Kanemoto as Motoko Iura, and Yuka Terasaki as Sōta Hori.

