Horimiya: The Missing Piece - when is the anime adaptation releasing? Date, time, streaming details, and more

Exciting news for fans of the Horimiya manga series! The anime adaptation, Horimiya: The Missing Piece, is set to bring to life the untold stories from the manga that weren't featured in the main anime. Whether you're a newcomer to the series or a long-time fan, this new installment promises to captivate audiences with its fresh narratives and delightful characters.

The unveiling of hidden sides

Horimiya revolves around the life of high school student Kyouko Hori, who, despite her friendly demeanor and academic prowess, conceals another aspect of her personality. Alongside her school responsibilities, Hori shoulders the responsibilities of looking after her younger brother and managing all the household chores, leaving little room for socializing.

However, her path crosses with Izumi Miyamura, an introverted glasses-wearing otaku. Beneath his brooding appearance lies a gentle soul, although he struggles with his studies. By chance, these two polar opposites begin to form an unlikely bond.

The release date and streaming details

For those eagerly anticipating the release of Horimiya: The Missing Piece, the wait is almost over. Episode 1 is scheduled to air on Saturday, 1st July, at around 3.30 pm (GMT) / 7.30 am (PT) / 9.30 am (CT). Keep in mind that release times may vary slightly based on how quickly the episodes are uploaded to the streaming platform. As for streaming, the episodes will initially be available in the original Japanese language with subtitles. Dubbed versions may become available later, depending on the popularity of the anime.

Episode count, trailer and where to watch

Horimiya: The Missing Piece Season 1 is planned to have a total of 13 episodes. Each week, a new episode will be released, giving fans ample opportunities to follow the unfolding stories. After the premiere of the first episode, there will be 12 more episodes awaiting viewers, ensuring an exciting and engaging journey through the world of Horimiya.

For those eager to catch a glimpse of what's in store, a trailer for Horimiya: The Missing

Piece Season 1 is available. Check it out to get a sneak peek into the upcoming adventures and character dynamics.

When it comes to streaming, Horimiya: The Missing Piece Season 1 will be aired in Japan on Tokyo MX, Gunma TV, Tochigi TV, and BS11. For viewers outside of Asian territories, the series can be streamed on Crunchyroll, allowing fans from around the world to enjoy the captivating tales of Hori, Miyamura, and their enthralling journey.

Get ready for the missing piece

With Horimiya: The Missing Piece, the anime adaptation brings a fresh perspective and untold stories to the beloved manga series. Whether you're a die-hard fan or a newcomer, this new installment promises to captivate audiences with its endearing characters and engaging narratives. Mark your calendars, gather your snacks, and get ready to embark on an exciting adventure with Horimiya: The Missing Piece!