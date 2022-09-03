Horror fans will love the upcoming Shudder series ‘The 101 Scariest Horror Movie Moments Of All Time’

The Shudder Original show will have eight episodes. The idea behind this horror masterpiece is that a string of brilliant filmmakers and genre experts have come together to celebrate and examine the best scary moments picked out of 101 hits and underrated horror films made until now. The show explores the creation of iconic horror scenes examining how they were shot and shown.

Horror documentary - Plot

This horror documentary involves the participation of legends like Joe Dante, Mick Garris, and Tom Holland along with a talented group of directors including Gigi Saul Guerrero, Axelle Carolyn, and Brea Grant. With a thoughtfully curated compilation of authoritative voices, this series is mostly about expert opinions.

“The 101 Scariest Horror Movie Moments of All Time” - Cast

The huge cast of the show includes Tony Todd, Greg Nicotero, Rebekah McKendry, Joe Dante, Jonah Ray, Tananarive Due, Keith David, Alex Essoe, Ernest Dickerson, Brea Grant, Mike Flanagan, Axelle Carolyn, Lydia Hearst, Dana Gould, Tom Savini, David Dastmalchian, Kate Siegel, and Fede Alvarez among others.

The 101 Scariest Horror Movie Moments Of All Time is a unique show that features a comprehensive diverse panelist which consists of filmmakers, writers, critics, and even actors. If you have always loved horror movies this movie takes you behind the scenes to break down scary surprises presented in horror movies over the years. This horror documentary is an excellent pick to understand the genre from the inside.

