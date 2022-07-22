20 best horror movies on Hulu available right now

One of our favorite places to watch cinematic and classic movies is Hulu, especially horror movies. It's our job to stay on top of the finest of the best, whether your thing is hack-and-slash craziness, demonic stories, zombies and vampires, or another sub-genre of fear. Horror movies on Hulu offer something unsettling for everyone.

We occasionally compile this list of the top horror movies on Hulu. In the July release Body at Brighton Rock by writer-director Roxanne Benjamin, nature poses the biggest threat. After seeing this, you might be hesitant to embark on a leisurely hike through the bush.

Here are the 20 best horror movies on Hulu list:

1. Body at Brighton Rock (2019)

Body at Brighton Rock utilises all of the audio-visual components of the "lost in the woods" subgenre, including tree breaking and ferocious animals. As her part-time park ranger job for the summer draws to a close, Wendy (Karina Fontes) accepts one last mission that will send her deep into the enigmatic backcountry of the forest in an effort to prove her value. Wendy is alone in the wilderness, and her final task becomes a complete nightmare when she discovers a body. She is instructed to stay with the deceased until the cops show up after she uses her radio to summon assistance. But a single night spent under the dense coniferous canopy quickly turns out to be far more than Wendy had anticipated.

IMDB Rating: 4.8/10

Starring: Karina Fontes, Casey Adams, Emily Althaus

Directed by: Roxanne Benjamin

2. Fresh (2022)

After swearing off dating, Noa (Daisy Edgar-Jones) meets Steve (Sebastian Stan). He is the kind of attractive man she has been looking for in a mate. That is until she learns that he is a cannibal who sells the body parts of women to other cannibals as a side business. Then, Noa must figure out how to keep herself from being devoured, even if that means continuing to indulge Steve's continual adoration of her. A fresh perspective on the dangers and horrors of contemporary dating, Fresh skillfully strikes a mix between empowerment and unease. Because Daisy Edgar-Jones captures the subtleties of Noa so effectively, it might be challenging to determine whether she truly cares about Steve or is just acting sincerely. And even after disclosing Steve's bizarre hobbies, Sebastian Stan manages to keep him appealing. I don't suggest eating while watching this movie if you have a sensitive stomach. Regarding cannibalism, fresh is more unnerving than overtly horrific, but it may still make even the strongest stomach queasy slightly.

IMDB Rating: 6.7/10

Starring: Daisy Edgar-Jones, Sebastian Stan, Jojo T. Gibbs, Dayo Okeniyi, Andrea Bang, Charlotte Le Bon

Directed by: Mimi Cave

3. The Resort (2021)

For one of their birthdays, four young, fit, and stunning pals fly to Hawaii to experience its breathtaking scenery. The quad insists on going to a deserted resort that the locals say is haunted while they're on a vacation. The four continue in an effort to disprove ghost claims about the fabled Half-Faced Girl in order to appease their curiosity. The Resort, a film written and directed by Taylor Chien, is simply magnificent, with vast and exotic settings that frame the heart-pounding terror these characters must endure on the island. The Resort, starring Bianca Haase, Michelle Randolph, Michael Vlamis (Roswell, New Mexico), and Brock O'Hurn (The Righteous Gemstones), brings to life the timeless and consistently spooky genres that horror lovers adore.

IMDB Rating: 3.0/10

Starring: Bianca Haase, Brock O'Hurn, Michael Vlamis, Michelle Randolph

Directed by: Taylor Chien

4. Unsane (2018)

Unsane portrays the horrible story of a woman who is institutionalized without her will and serves as more evidence that Steven Soderbergh is still one of the most original and surprising filmmakers working today. There, Sawyer confronts her greatest fear, which, if she doesn't flee, will threaten to engulf her. The film is centered on Claire Foy's dominating performance as the character who is always trying to convince others around her of the dangers she is facing only to be disregarded. With the simple iPhone cinematography, Soderbergh is using, everything is so well tuned to make you feel like you're going crazy yourself. This film immerses you in the claustrophobia of its location.

IMDB Rating: 6.4/10

Starring: Claire Foy, Joshua Leonard, Jay Pharoah

Directed by: Steven Soderbergh

5. Drag Me To Hell (2009)

Drag Me To Hell, a gory and generally repulsive piece of horror showcases Sam Raimi at his most insane. It is also breathtaking to watch in all the absolutely crazy cinematic highs and darker depraved lows it achieves. It centers on Christine, played by Alison Lohman, a loan officer who, in evicting an elderly woman from her home, brings a curse upon herself. She embarks on a desperate trip filled with ghastly frights since she only has a short amount of time left to redeem her soul before she is, you guessed it, taken to hell. Even if Christine's experiences in the movie aren't particularly amusing, Lohman gives a strong portrayal despite all that happens. It has burned itself firmly into your retinas by the time it comes to a terrifyingly stunning yet appropriate end, where it will never be forgotten.

IMDB Rating: 6.6 /10

Starring: Alison Lohman, Justin Long, Lorna Raver

Directed by: Sam Raimi

6. Black Swan (2010)

The aesthetic of Darren Aronofsky is undoubtedly not for everyone. The unconventional director enjoys stretching the comfort zone of his viewers, and Black Swan, which he released in 2010, is confusing on both a sensory and emotional level. Natalie Portman's outstanding performance as Nina, a young ballerina chosen to play the title role in Swan Lake, earned her the Best Actress Oscar. In order to play the titular "black swan," Nina struggles to embrace her dark side. It's a phenomenal physical performance, and Aronofsky's choreography of the dancing passages is surprisingly elegant. Get ready to be amazed, baffled, and startled.

IMDB Rating: 8.0/10

Starring: Natalie Portman, Mila Kunis, Vincent Cassell

Directed by: Darren Aronofsky

7. Lights Out (2016)

David F. Sandberg established himself as a filmmaker with his proof-of-concept short Lights Out. It's not always successful to turn a straightforward idea into a full-length movie, but the 2016 sequel to Lights Out gives the straightforward idea an emotional subtext. When her mother Maria Bello recounts seeing a mysterious killer lurking in the shadows, the young woman Rebecca (Teresa Palmer) investigates her mother's (Maria Bello's) history of mental illness. Sandberg pays due regard to the suffering that Bello's character experiences. Lights Out demonstrated how to fit horrific scenes into a PG-13 classification if you needed further evidence that blood and gore don't necessarily make a scary movie great.

IMDB Rating: 6.3/10

Starring: Teresa Palmer, Billy Burke, Maria Bello, Gabriel Bateman

Directed by: David F. Sandberg

8. Shadow in the Cloud (2020)

A completely insane World War II thriller with a strong genre turn is called Shadow in the Cloud. It's also one of the best horror on Hulu with a strong female lead. The movie, which is set in 1943, centers on a young woman named Flying Officer Maude Garrett (Chloe Grace Moretz). While loading a mysterious box into a B-17 bomber, Maude is imprisoned in the lower firing deck by the misogynistic crew. When an extraterrestrial monster attaches itself to the plane, Maude is soon faced with much bigger issues. Do you want to see Moretz stomp on monsters and annoying male brothers? Try out Shadow in the Cloud.

IMDB Rating: 4.9/10

Starring: Chloe Grace Moretz, Taylor John Smith, Beulah Koale, Nick Robinson, Callan Mulvey

Directed by: Roseanne Liang

9. The Lodge (2019)

The Lodge may have the appearance of a typical haunted home scarefest, but it goes much deeper than simple jump scares to remark on trauma and paranoia. In her role as Grace Marshall, the sole survivor of a religious extreme cult, Riley Keough delivers one of her best performances to date. Grace accepts an invitation to spend the holidays with her lover Richard (Richard Armitage) in a cabin. Aiden (Jaeden Martell) and Nia (Lia McHugh), two of Richard's kids, have zero faith in Grace. As the kids uncover information about Grace's terrible past, Grace starts to question her sanity.

IMDB Rating: 6.0/10

Starring: Riley Keough, Richard Armitage, Jaeden Martell, Lia McHugh

Directed by: Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala

10. The Nightingale (2018)

It's not simple to watch The Nightingale. It's difficult to watch because of the violent, unrelenting depictions of attack. But if you can handle it, it's a worthwhile and significant experience with top-notch acting, gorgeous photography, and a gripping tale of a young lady and her terrible desire for vengeance. The movie serves as both Aisling Franciosi's breakthrough role and writer/director Jennifer Kent's follow-up to The Babadook; both are unquestionably ones to watch out for.

IMDB Rating: 7.3/10

Starring: Aisling Franciosi, Sam Claflin, Baykali Ganambarr, Damon Herriman, Harry Greenwood, Ewen Leslie, Charlie Shotwell, Michael Sheasby

Directed by: Jennifer Kent

11. False Positive (2021)

False Positive is a feminist portrayal of the anxieties of being a mother and pregnant that increases unease from Lucy's (Ilana Glazer) point of view. After two years of attempting to conceive, Dr. Hindle (Pierce Brosnan), the top fertility specialist in New York and Adrian's former teacher, schedules a consultation with Lucy and her husband Adrian (Justin Theroux). Because of Dr. Hindle's treatment, Lucy became pregnant with triplets. Unfortunately, Dr. Hindle recommends a selective reduction where they maintain either the female embryo or the twin male embryos to ensure that the pregnancy continues to be viable and Lucy's health is unaffected. Following this treatment, Lucy begins to experience pregnancy-related anxiety and paranoia. She is convinced that Adrian and Dr. Hindle are working together to harm her, and she will stop at nothing to prove it, even if many around her dismiss her worries as the result of "pregnancy brain." The lines separating reality begin to blur as Lucy spirals, gradually increasing tension until the shocking climax that will have you doubting everything but a mother's instinct.

IMDB Rating: 4.7/10

Starring: Ilana Glazer, Justin Theroux, Pierce Brosnan, Sophia Bush, Gretchen Mol, Sabina Gadecki, Josh Hamilton, Zainab Jah

Directed by: John Lee

12. Run (2020)

Is it possible for a mother's love to be too much? The horror film reminiscent of Misery Run follows Chloe (Kiera Allen), a homeschooled high school senior who is ready to go to college and live her life to the fullest. Her schedule-oriented mother (Sarah Paulson) raises her, and she is extremely protective and concerned about her daughter's future in the real world. The more Chloe plans her future life, the more she realizes her mother may be harboring a very sinister secret. Is Chloe ever going to be able to leave her house? Run, not walk!

IMDB Rating: 6.7/10

Starring: Sarah Paulson, Kiera Allen

Directed by: Aneesh Chaganty

13. Censor (2021)

Most horror fans do not regard the hero of a scary film as the person who edits and censors the film for the rating board. But this one does, and it does it brilliantly. Enid (Niamh Algar) is a calm, no-nonsense film censor who is tormented by her sister's terrible disappearance when they were children playing in the woods. She's never really recovered, and she's always looking for her sister. She believes she recognizes her sister in a particularly nasty scary movie and seeks out further works by the director. This sends her into a rabbit hole of "video nasties," putting her in danger. Although Censor is set in the 1980s, there are no overtly flashy elements to it, such as big hair, bright clothing, or 1980s synth-pop. It is subtle, primarily in the way it uses tapes and video nasties and avoids using the internet or cell phones. A compelling and eerie movie.

IMDB Rating: 6.0 /10

Starring: Niamh Algar, Michael Smiley, Nicholas Burns

Directed by: Prano Bailey-Bond

14. Possessor (2020)

Possessor, a kaleidoscopic psychological freakout movie, is the long-awaited sophomore effort from Antiviral director Brandon Cronenberg, and it features enough of the body scary movie fans have come to expect from the Cronenberg name. Vos, a high-tech assassin played by Andrea Riseborough, utilizes mind-melding technology to take control of an unsuspecting victim's body, use it to carry out her kill and leave the host dead in what appears to be a suicide before her consciousness returns to her own body. Vos finds herself in a bloody attrition battle with her latest target (Christopher Abbott), who fights back from within, while her personal life falls apart and her horrifyingly brutal acts muddle the flimsy boundaries of her identity. Possessor, one of the gnarliest, bloodiest horror movies on Hulu you'll find streaming right now, is vibrant, grotesque, and superbly performed by Riseborough and Abbott. However, it's also a hell of a compelling sci-fi movie, packing the kind of fascinating ideas that take hold of your mind and keep wriggling around in there long after the last drop of blood is spilled.

IMDB Rating: 6.5/10

Starring: Andrea Riseborough, Christopher Abbott, Sean Bean, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Tuppence Middleton

Directed by: Brandon Cronenberg

15. Little Monsters (2019)

Lupita Nyong'o plays a sassy kindergarten teacher who gets stuck in a zombie apocalypse with a class of kids, a deadbeat volunteer chaperone (Alexander England), and a self-obsessed children's TV star who only brings ego to the table in this delightful zombie comedy from Australian director Abe Forsythe (Down Under) (Josh Gad). You have crowd-pleasing horror movies on Hulu and comedy just in time for Halloween when you add the world's cutest Star Wars fan in the form of the offensively adorable Diesel La Torraca, a couple of renditions of Taylor Swift's "Shake It Off," and a murdering Nyong'o in the middle of zombie action.

Perri Nemiroff of Collider wrote in her review, "Little Monsters plays to its strengths admirably since it is very aware of who it is and what it is doing. It maintains a high level of energy throughout while also subtly introducing genuine emotion. A superb performance and a wonderfully rough, wild ride make it clear Nyong'o can do no wrong while also serving as a welcome reminder of the value of a good teacher. In addition, Little Monsters features one of the best horror on Hulu I've ever seen in a motion picture." And she isn't lying either; Nyong'o's irresistible star power helps Little Monsters, a charming and carefree zom-com, to succeed.

IMDB Rating: 6.3/10

Starring: Lupita Nyong'o, Josh Gad, Alexander England, Diesel La Torca

Directed by: Abe Forsythe

16. Titane (2021)

Titane by Julia Ducournau is a very unique experience that should be enjoyed with as little knowledge as possible. It is an ultimately lovely story about family and identity but simultaneously dons the skin of bodily horror movies on Hulu. It revolves around Alexia, a character played by Agathe Rousselle, a woman who suffered severe injuries in a vehicle accident as a young girl and now wears a titanium plate on her head. She begins to develop a bond with a man while pretending to be his kid after having an intimate experience with an automobile and a string of terrible killings. It's much stranger than it already sounds, which is another reason why it's so amazing. The entire cast is fully committed to bringing Ducournau's universe to life in this unique vision. You may have a better notion of what to expect if you've seen her last film, the excellent Raw, even though this one takes a different turn. It is unlike any other movie you've seen in that it is silly, graphic, dark, and ultimately loving.

IMDB Rating: 6.6/10

Starring: Agathe Rousselle, Vincent Lindon, Garance Marillier

Directed by: Julia Ducournau

17. Resident Evil (2002)

Resident Evil, a 2002 film directed by Paul W.S. Anderson, is a loose adaptation of the same-named video game franchise. Although the story in the movie is different from that in the video games, it starts with the same overwhelming terror. A special ops team is dispatched to investigate what happened and prevent Umbrella Corporation's top-secret projects from being revealed to the public after an accident at the company's underground research facility results in the deaths of its staff. In addition to learning that the employees may not be as dead as they initially believed, the crew also learns that the facility's deadly Artificial Intelligence will do anything to protect Umbrella's trade secrets.

IMDB Rating: 6.6/10

Starring: Milla Jovovich, Michelle Rodriguez, James Purefoy, Colin Salmon, Martin Crewes, Eric Mabius

Directed by: Paul W.S. Anderson

18. Oculus (2013)

Hush, Midnight Mass, and The Haunting of Hill House trilogy are notable works by writer-director Mike Flanagan, who has established a successful career in the scary movie genre. And it all began in 2013 with the release of the fantastic movie Oculus. The plot centers on siblings Kaylie and Tim, played by Karen Gillan and Brenton Thwaites, as they struggle to accept their parents' passing ten years earlier. Theorizing that a family heirloom mirror may have been the killer, Kaylie and Tim learn that their prophecies may come true as the evil mirror starts infecting the minds of anyone who look at their reflections. Oculus will keep you glued to the edge of your seat through the entire flick.

IMDB Rating: 6.5/10

Starring: Karen Gillan, Brenton Thwaites, Katee Sackhoff

Directed by: Mike Flanagan

19. I Trapped the Devil (2019)

The lovely married couple Matt and Sarah, played by AJ Bowen and Joceline Donahue in the film I Trapped the Devil, plan to surprise Matt's estranged brother Steve (Scott Poythress) for the holidays. However, when they arrive at Steve's house, nobody could have anticipated the holiday shock of a lifetime when the deranged Steve tells his brother and sister-in-law that he has the devil locked up in his basement. I Trapped the Devil establishes first-time writer-director, Josh Lobo, as a horror movies on Hulu talent to watch in the upcoming years, relying more on slow-burning chills than overt gore. There's always something intriguing to pay attention to, which makes up for a little amount of the movie's pacing issues.

IMDB Rating: 4.8/10

Starring: Scott Poythress, AJ Bowen, Susan Burke

Directed by: Josh Lobo

20. The Field Guide to Evil (2018)

A worldwide anthology film called The Field Guide to Evil brings together eight distinct folkloric-influenced genre stories. With each segmented novella horror movies on Hulu offering an homage to a famous legendary dread, notable writers/directors include Peter Strickland (Berberian Sound Studio and In Fabric), Veronika Franz, and Severin Fiala (Goodnight Mommy and The Lodge). The mixed bag ultimately lands in "glass half-full" territory, with plenty to brag about in terms of vision and execution, even though not every short hit is as hard as the previous.

IMDB Rating: 4.8/10

Starring: Marlene Hauser, Luzia Oppermann, Karin Pauer

Directed by: Ashim Ahluwalia(segment Palace of scary movie), Can Evrenol(segment Al Karisi), Severin Fiala(segment Die Trud)

Just as we try to keep abreast of the top horror movies on Hulu, so too do we have curated the best horror on Hulu list. In terms of comparing the major streaming services, it’s easy to think of horror movies on Hulu as “the TV-focused one,” but that’s not entirely fair—the service also has a healthy number of movies at any given time.

