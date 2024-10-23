Hot Frosty Trailer: Lacey Chabert To Romance Snowman Brought To Life In Upcoming Netflix Rom-Com

Netflix released the trailer for the upcoming rom-com Hot Frosty on October 23. The movie is set to star Lacey Chabert, who will be romancing a snowman brought to life. The film is directed by Jerry Ciccoritti and will be released just in time for the holiday season.

According to the trailer of the film, the audience can already feel transported into the Christmas season and the magical moments that the holidays bring.

The movie will follow the story of Kathy, a widower who experiences a rocky road until she uses her magical scarf to bring a charming snowman to life.

For the plot, the synopsis of the film reads, “Two years after losing her husband, Kathy magically brings a handsome snowman (Dustin Milligan) to life! Through his naïveté, the snowman helps Kathy laugh, feel, and love again as the two fall for each other just in time for the holidays... and before he melts.”

As for the cast members, Chabert will star along with Dustin Milligan, Katy Mixon, Lauren Holly, Joe Lo Truglio, Craig Robinson, and Chrishell Stause.

In the first look at Hot Frosty, the audience will see great chemistry between Chabert and Milligan. In one of the scenes, Kathy says to the actor, “Clearly, you’ve been doing your push-ups.” Later, Jack, portrayed by Milligan, tells his neighbor, “I’ve never been on a date before. I need your help with Kathy.”

Apart from Ciccoritti, the movie was written by Russell Hainline. As for the producers, Joel S. Rice and Michael Barbuto have come on board with the funding.

Meanwhile, Hot Frosty is a part of Netflix’s Christmas special, wherein new holiday movie titles will be released every Wednesday. Apart from the movie with Chabert and Milligan, other titles include Meet Me Next Christmas, which will be released on November 6, and Lindsay Lohan's starrer Our Little Secret, which is scheduled to release on November 27.

As for their work in the industry, the actress is known for her roles in Mean Girls and Party of Five. Milligan, on the other hand, appeared as a regular on the popular sitcom Schitt’s Creek and Rutherford Falls.

Hot Frosty will release on Netflix on November 13.

