Hot Seat: Britney Spears' fiance Sam Asghari to STAR opposite Mel Gibson in upcoming action movie

Sam Asghari, Britney Spears' fiancé, has scored another acting role in a Hollywood film. The former personal trainer has been cast in the action film Hot Seat with Mel Gibson. The film is about an ex-hacker who is compelled to break into high-level institutions by an unidentified individual who hid a bomb beneath his chair at his workplace.

However, according to Daily Mail, Gibson will portray a guy who 'must attempt to breach the booby-trapped building to rescue a man (played by Entourage vet Kevin Dillon) off the hot seat'. As per Daily Mail, Randall Emmett, 50, LaLa Kent's fiancé, is one of the film's producers. He previously worked on Midnight In The Switchgrass with Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. George Furla is another producer. The film is based on a narrative written by Leon Langford and Collin Watts.

Meanwhile, the film's production will begin shortly, and it will be Sam's second appearance on the big screen after his part in Black Monday. However, Sam has always shown a desire to pursue a career in acting. "My ultimate goal is to really become a well-rounded actor," he told Variety in May. "I want to do action, but I want to be able to do drama as well. This is my craft, and I want to accomplish it 100 percent," he stated at the time.

In other news, his future wife Britney, whom he proposed to in September, is 'fearful' of many things post-conservatorship and wishes she lived somewhere else. The 39-year-old pop diva recently gained a big win when her conservator, Jamie Spears, was dismissed after 13 years. While the 'Toxic' hitmaker is enjoying her independence, she is concerned about making mistakes,' and is especially afraid of the paparazzi, whom she believes are seeking to get her to 'do something crazy.'

