Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial Trailer: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard's case gets a dramatic adaptation

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's six-week defamation trial has received an adaptation as Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial will chronicle all the drama that surrounded the high-profile case which reached its verdict in June. A trailer of the film has been revealed ahead of its release and it uncovers the chaos that went down during the famed trial.

Starring Mark Hapka and Megan Davis star as Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, the Tubi original movie will be streaming for free on Friday. The first trailer of the film also introduces Melissa Marty as Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez, and Mary Carrig as Elaine Bredehoft from Heard's legal team. In the trailer, Hapka can be seen doodling in the courtroom as channels Depp by sporting the actor's sunglasses look from the courtroom.