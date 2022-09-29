Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial Trailer: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard's case gets a dramatic adaptation
The trailer of Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial which dramatises the events of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation case was released recently.
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's six-week defamation trial has received an adaptation as Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial will chronicle all the drama that surrounded the high-profile case which reached its verdict in June. A trailer of the film has been revealed ahead of its release and it uncovers the chaos that went down during the famed trial.
Starring Mark Hapka and Megan Davis star as Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, the Tubi original movie will be streaming for free on Friday. The first trailer of the film also introduces Melissa Marty as Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez, and Mary Carrig as Elaine Bredehoft from Heard's legal team. In the trailer, Hapka can be seen doodling in the courtroom as channels Depp by sporting the actor's sunglasses look from the courtroom.
Check out the trailer here:
Davis' Heard can be heard saying at one point, "I'm so tired of this. I can't keep doing it," while outside the courtroom. The teaser also showcases flashbacks of their relationship, including a scene where she asks him if he's "jealous" of her co-star James Franco.
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's trial concluded in Virginia on June 1 after the jury found Heard guilty of defaming Depp in her 2018 op-ed about domestic abuse. The actor was awarded more than USD 10 million in damages, while Heard won one of her three defamation counterclaims and was awarded USD 2 million in damages. They are now both appealing the verdicts. Following the case win, Depp released a statement and wrote, "Six years later, the jury gave me my life back; Truth never perishes."
