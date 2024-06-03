Hotel Cocaine Star Mark Feuerstein Panics When He Sees 11:11 On Clock; Here's Why

Hollywood actors are no different when it comes to believing in some superstitions. American actor Mark Feuerstein also believes in a superstition related to 11:11 which is considered to be a significant moment in time having spiritual influence for an event to occur.

In a recent question and answer session with People for One Last Thing, the 52-year-old actor said he starts panicking as soon as he catches the clock turn 11:11 and starts making wishes frantically for his loved ones. “Whenever I catch the clock on my phone saying 11:11, I kiss it and make as many wishes as I can before it turns to 11:12. It’s a panicked litany of prayers for my family, my friends and myself.”

Taking it one step extra he said if he catches the clock turn from 11:11 to 11:12, “the wishes are nullified.” He continued, “It’s a precarious and delicate superstition.”

About Mark Feuerstein and his upcoming projects

Born in New York City, Feuerstein was raised in a Jewish family and has appeared in several movies and television shows since his breakthrough on television cop drama soap opera Loving. The actor got married to television writer and producer Dana Klein in 2005 and they have three children together– Lila, Frisco, and Addie. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Further, in the One Last Thing segment, he mentioned watching the reality television show Survivor every week with his entire family especially his daughter Lila who is set to leave for college soon. About his middle kid Frisco, Feuerstein said that he is currently learning to drive and it is apparently the last time he faced fear.

Advertisement

Best known for Caroline in the City, the actor has multiple much-anticipated projects in the pipeline. One with Natalie Portman for Apple TV+ titled Lady in the Lake. regarding this, Feuerstein mentioned that the last he was starstruck was when he was working with Portman for the upcoming miniseries as he has been a fan of her since The Professional, and “she couldn’t have been cooler,” he said.

The other is the much-awaited 1970s crime thriller Hotel Cocaine set to premiere on June 16 on MGM+. The eight-episode series is about a Cuban exile and Mutiny Hotel’s general manager Roman Compte at the hub of the Miami cocaine scene in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

ALSO READ: Cyndi Lauper Announces Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour; Here’s All We Know So Far