Hotel del Luna: IU and Yeo Jin Goo's beloved series' American remake is officially in the works

IU and Yeo Jin-goo starrer Hotel del Luna is officially getting an American remake and will be reimagined by Alison Schapket of Altered Carbon fame. Read below for more details on the upcoming series.

Hotel del Luna was one of the most popular K-dramas of 2019 which starred Lee Ji-eun aka IU and Yeo Jin-goo and now has a cult following of its own. Moreover, it was the mysterious love story between Jang Man-wol (IU) and Gu Chan-sung (Jin-goo) that was a major highlight. Fans especially loved the feistiness of Man-wol, owner of Hotel del Luna (Guest House of the Moon), who begins to change for the better when Chang-sung becomes the new general manager of her spooky hotel that caters to ghosts and spirits.

For fans of Hotel del Luna, we have some good news or bad news (Depends on how you take it!) for you. According to Collider, an American remake of the tvN series is officially in the works. The remake will be reimagined for a global audience in the trusted shoulders of writer-producer Alison Schapket of Altered Carbon and Scandal fame. The partnership between Skydance Television and CJ ENM's Studio Dragon has prioritised Hotel del Luna, which is understandable due to its massive popularity.

"At its core, Hotel del Luna is a spectacular visual fantasy grounded in a story about the importance of human connection, lost loves and unfinished business. We are excited to be partnering with Alison and Studio Dragon to bring this timeless story to a global audience," said Bill Bost, President of Skydance Television to Collider.

"We are thrilled to have Alison lead the adaptation of Hotel del Luna, hopefully, our first of many co-development projects with Skydance. We believe Hotel del Luna will enhance the reputation of Korean storytelling around the world by showcasing the global appeal of our local stories," shared Hyun Park, head of Studio Dragon’s Global Division.

ALSO READ: IU reacts to BTS leader RM's compliment to Eight featuring Suga; Opens up about working with Yoongi

Are you excited for the American remake of Hotel del Luna? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Credits :Collider

Share your comment ×