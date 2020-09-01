  1. Home
From Hotel Del Luna star IU to The Heirs' alum Park Shin Hye, 5 most followed K drama actresses on Instagram

While Hotel Del Luna star IU tops the list of most followed K-drama actresses on Instagram, Park Shin Hye and Suzy also find a spot on the list.
27082 reads Mumbai
Just yesterday, we looked at the most followed Korean drama actors on Instagram. With Lee Min Ho topping the list, the most followed K-drama actors included Park Seo Joon and Lee Jong Suk. Today, we look at the actress who have the most fan following on Instagram. This list features actresses who have appeared even in just one Korean drama. As we began our digging, we realised that Hotel Del Luna star IU tops the list. While IU is undoubtedly a popular star, she is also a popular singer. 

With the actress now starring in her first commercial movie titled Dream, opposite Park Seo Joon, it wouldn't be a surprise if her popularity multiplies further. But, who are the others on the list? Here's the list of top five most-followed Korean drama actresses on Instagram: 

1. IU: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

고마워요 다들 좋은 하루 보내세용

A post shared by 이지금 (@dlwlrma)

With the Looney Toons character Tweety as her profile picture, IU goes by the handle @dlwlrma. The actress-singer boast of over 15.4 million followers. IU regularly posts photos of her videos, selcas and has given glimpses of her room. 

2. Suzy: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 숮이 (@skuukzky)

Suzy sits on the second spot. Like IU, Suzy too has a fan following for her music. However, the was in the news lately for her upcoming K-drama Start-Up. In her recent photos on Instagram, the actress has been sharing photos of all the heartwarming support she's been receiving from fans. Suzy's Instagram is also filled with photos and videos from her shoots and selcas. 

3. Lee Sung Kyung: 

 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 이성경 (@heybiblee)

The actress was seen in Dr. Romantic 2 this year. However, we've known her since Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo. The actress's Instagram has over 1,100 posts which are a blend of photos and videos from photoshoots, travel and her dog. 

4. YoonA: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

pink #셀프페인팅

A post shared by @ yoona__lim

The Girls' Generation member has had her fair share of acting gigs. This includes starring with Hyun Bin and Yoo Hae Jin in Confidential Assignment and 2019 release Exit, with Jo Jung Suk. While we love to see her more on the big screen, she often leaves us in awe with her Instagram posts. Recently she shared a picture where she was seen holding up a paintbrush and colouring a door pink.

5. Park Shin Hye: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 박신혜 (@ssinz7)

Park Shin Hye debuted young and went on to become a household name at an early stage of her career. So it comes as no surprise that she is popular on Instagram as well. With over 10 million followers, The Heirs alum's Instagram is a potpourri of photos from her shoot, behind-the-scene moments from her movies and series, and her cats. 

Who is your favourite actress among these? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. 

Credits :Instagram

