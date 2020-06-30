Hotel Del Luna's IU & Yeo Jin Goo to REUNITE on small screen but not for a new K drama; Read reunion details

Hotel Del Luna stars IU and Yeo Jin Goo are set to reunite soon. The duo will reportedly appear together in an episode of a variety show.

Hotel Del Luna fans, we've got some exciting news for you! If you have been wondering when you will get a chance to see IU and Yeo Jin Goo come together on the small screen again, your wait is almost over. The successful K-drama's cast members is set to reunite soon. However, it isn't for a new drama. As per an exclusive report from Osen, IU will be reuniting with Yeo Jin Goo for a new variety show on tvN.

The South Korean stars will be appearing as guests on tvN’s new variety show titled House of Wheels. The show revolves around the main cast of the variety show, Sung Dong Il, Kim Hee Won, and Yeo Jin Goo, where they build a small, portable home, live in it, and invite guests over. Not many details of the episode featuring IU has been revealed.

The variety show has been drawing good ratings as it hosted Ra Mi Ran and Girl’s Day‘s Hyeri, Gong Hyo Jin, and Lee Sung Kyung in its previous episode. We cannot wait to see what's in store for us in the episode featuring IU. Meanwhile, IU recently made the headlines when the singer-actress showed her support to Lee Do Hyun and his new show. The actor is currently filming for his series 18 Again. The singer sent a drinks truck on the sets of the show. Do Hyun shared the picture of his gift on Instagram and wrote, "18 again, sister again. To IU, the genuine trend-setter, thank you.” The banner attached with the gift read, "Hwaiting to the trend-setting actor Lee Do Hyun!”

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

