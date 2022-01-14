Hotel Transylvania: Transformania Review: Selena Gomez seeks to save a NOISY story with rushed ending

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania

Cast: Selena Gomez, Andy Samberg, Brad Hull

Director: Jennifer Kluska, Derek Drymon

Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Stars: 2.5/5

While the world didn't anticipate another Hotel Transylvania: Transformania movie, the franchise decided to return anyway, and this time, the Selena Gomez and Andy Samberg starrer failed to bring out the spook while concentrating more on the fun. Not that Hotel Transylvania has always been a great watch on Halloween, but the fourth movie proved how a hyperactive plot could sometimes not be the best choice in an animated movie. It started strong with Gomez and Samberg as Mavis and Johnny being quite the dream couple, until the humans turn into monsters and vice versa, only making the whole plot seem rather too much by the end. But when you're about to enjoy the movie, and the angst that the loud story brings in with its hijinks, it concludes, leaving you wondering whether spending the 1 hour and 30 minutes of your life on Hotel Transylvania: Transformania was worth it!

Single dad Drac (Brad Hull) thinks the world of his daughter Mavis (Selena Gomez), however, he isn't that fond of his human son-in-law Johnny (Andy Samberg). The differences begin from their characteries, as Drac could be termed as someone who has no interest in being susceptible to changes or carrying out the same in his beloved Hotel Transylvania. Johnny, on the other hand, is an adventurous spirit, one who loves taking impulsive decisions, no matter how difficult they are. During grand celebrations of Drac's hotel's 125th anniversary, the Dracula decides to pass over his responsibilities as the owner to his beloved daughter, Mavis but isn't quite keen on the idea of having his son-in-law as the co-owner due to their difference in attitudes. To somehow keep Johnny from owning his hotel, Drac comes up with an idea that pushes Johnny into becoming a monster! Much to his surprise, the latter becomes a green-tailed dragon-like monster, and who isn't very enthusiastic about this change either? That's right, Drac.

When the ray that transforms monsters into humans and vice versa hits Drac accidentally, he turns into a powerless human, without his beloved Dracula fangs! His aura of being the mightiest takes a bad hit as his protruding human belly makes him look exceptionally normal, and not how a Dracula would imagine themselves to be. When the crystal breaks, Johnny and Drac are clueless about how to turn each other into their old selves. That's when the "father-son" duo sets to follow a GPS set inside the crystal-holder to a rainforest in South America. However, what the experience brings out is Johnny and Drac's exceptional acceptance of each other, as Drac eventually realizes his fault for being too strict with Johnny, or trying to mend his ways, when in fact, he has been the best version of himself all this while. From experiencing wild mosquitoes to bonding over extra-fried marshmallows, Drac and Johnny really happen to outshine Gomez's Mavis in times when they depicted their most vulnerable selves. However, Mavis shines in her own way, as she teams up with Kathryn Hahn's Erica to rescue the monster and the man who went missing in search of another crystal for their ultimate transformation. Mavis nails with her witty dialogues, calm self and underrated expressions. Andy Samberg as Johnny earns a chuckle or two for his over-enthusiastic expressions and larger-than-life character.

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania is not all that bad. It delves deep into the eccentricities of monsters and men, only to bring out how similar both of them are, and how kind words, appreciation and love could save the day. The understanding between monsters and humans is taken as one of the most relevant themes in the movie which happens at the moment when they fail to acknowledge each other or fail to realize the benefits of being who they are, and how they have been! The movie keeps spiralling near the same theme, and ends abruptly, leaving a happier tone, no matter how rushed it seemed.

Selena Gomez and Andy Samberg's Hotel Transylvania: Transformania reveals why it is better for franchisees to come back stronger than to come back just for the sake of it. No, the four instalments of the Hotel Transylvania movies don't lack direction, budget or having popular names on board, but what this movie could work on is a better climactic ending, which could have made the project, the best in the Hotel Transylvania series.