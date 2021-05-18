  1. Home
Hotel Transylvania: Transformania Trailer: All new Dracula and his pack's whacky journey revealed

Directed by Jennifer Kluska and Derek Drymon, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania assures an all-new hilarious adventure that presents Drac with his most terrifying task.
Hotel Transylvania: Transformania aka Hotel Transylvania 4 is coming again to enthrall you in the world of monsters. Sony Pictures unveiled the new trailer of Hotel Transylvania: Transformania which gives fans a chance to reunite with their favorite monsters. Directed by Jennifer Kluska and Derek Drymon, the fourth and final installment of this franchise assures an all-new hilarious adventure that presents Drac with his most terrifying task. 

Since 2012, the Hotel Transylvania series has been one of the most successful family franchises worldwide. Despite the massive success, this will be the fourth and last film in the franchise. For the final chapter of the Hotel Transylvania film series, franchise creator Genndy Tartakovsky returns as screenwriter and executive producer. In fact, singer Selena Gomez will also be sercing as executive producer, while reprising her role as Drac's daughter, Mavis, alongside Andy Samberg who is returning as Johnny Loughran.

In the trailer, we get to see Johnny Loughran's adventures of transforming into a monster while Drac switches up and becomes a human. The crazy ride is all things hilarious and exciting. However, Adam Sandler, who voiced Dracula in the first three films, is not returning to the fourth instalment and will instead be voiced by Brian Hull.

Check out the trailer: 

Sony Pictures Entertainment India will be releasing Hotel Transylvania: Transformania in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, only in theatres in July. Exact details of the release have not yet been disclosed in view of theatres being shut. 

