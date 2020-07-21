House of the Dragon: Casting for Game of Thrones prequel based on George RR Martin's Fire & Blood has begun

According to a recent report, the Game of Thrones prequel titled House of the Dragon has officially begun its casting process. Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik will be the showrunners of the upcoming series.

While 2019 saw the controversial end to Game of Thrones, HBO will continue to capitalize on the hysteria surrounding the complex George R.R. Martin universe with a prequel titled House of the Dragon. Based on Martin's novel Fire & Blood, the series will be based on the rich history of House Targaryen, which takes place 300 years before the events in Game of Thrones. While Ryan Condal of Colony fame and prominent GoT director Miguel Sapochnik are the showrunners, the latter will also be directing the pilot and additional episodes. Just like GoT, House of the Dragon Season 1 will comprise 10 episodes.

According to a recent update by Entertainment Weekly, the casting process for House of the Dragon has officially begun. While the key characters have not yet been unveiled, fan theories have gone berserk, as one would expect! Since Fire & Blood takes place over 150 years and includes the rise and fall of many leaders in Westeros, even the time period is a guessing game at this point. According to EW sources, Dance of Dragons, which is the infamous Targaryen Civil War that dismantled Westeros and was referenced to a couple of times on GOT, will be looked into at some point of the series. Probably, the first two seasons could be about the war.

Moreover, certain fans theorised an American Horror Story style anthology series to House of the Dragon which would cover vastly different time periods in each season. Some of the key characters that could be a part of House of the Dragon include King Viserys l, the fifth Targaryen king, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, King Viserys' chosen heir, Queen Alicent Hightower, King Viserys' second wife and Aegon ll Targaryen, Princess Rhaenyra's younger half-brother. The Dance of Dragons was ignited over Aegon's ambition to take over Rhaenyra's claim to the throne.

Which characters and what time period do you think House of the Dragon Season 1 will feature and tackle? Let us know your theories in the comments section below.

House of the Dragon is looking at a 2022 release date.

Credits :Entertainment Weekly

Share your comment ×