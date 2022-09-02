House of the Dragon co-creator is set to step down as showrunner after the show's first season wraps up.

House of the Dragon is undergoing change as Miguel Sapochnik, the co-creator, showrunner, and director of the Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, is leaving after just one season. On Wednesday, HBO confirmed that Sapochnik had agreed to a first-look contract with the channel to create new shows for the network while continuing to serve as an executive producer for Dragon.

Beginning with the second season, Ryan Condal will be the only showrunner for the project, continuing his tight collaboration with series co-creator George R. R. Martin who is also the author behind the iconic franchise. Alan Taylor, a former cast member of Game of Thrones, has also been hired by HBO as an executive producer and director of several episodes for the highly anticipated upcoming season. As per ET, a rep for the network shared, "Miguel Sapochnik has done amazing work on the first season of House of the Dragon, establishing its signature look and feel. This series simply could not have come together the way it did without him."

They continued, "While we would have loved to have Miguel continue in the same role, we are thrilled to have his ongoing collaboration in this new creative capacity. Looking forward, we’ve had a decades-long relationship with Alan Taylor, and we are delighted to have him join Ryan and [the] rest [of] the talented team."

Meanwhile, Miguel also addressed his departure in a statement, "Working within the GoT universe for the past few years has been an honor and a privilege, especially spending the last two with the amazing cast and crew of House of the Dragon. I am so proud of what we accomplished with Season One and overjoyed by the enthusiastic reaction of our viewers."

