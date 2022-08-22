House of the Dragon Ep 1 Twitter Review: Fans excitedly declare 'great start' as the GOT prequel premieres

House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones prequel that fans had been waiting for since a long time recently finally premiered on August 22. The show kicked off its first season with a powerful episode that seems to have taken all the GOT fans back to the world of Westeros. With the Targaryen family at the centre, dragons also made an appearance.

Based on George R.R. Martin's Fire and Blood, House of the Dragon stars Matt Smith, Milly Alcock, Emma D'Arcy, Rhys Ifans and more in lead roles. The first episode of the show with a runtime of nearly an hour, introduced us to the Targaryen family from 172 years before the birth of Emilia Clarke's Daenerys Targaryen from Game of Thrones. The show will explore the history of the Targaryen family as they battle it out for the claim of the Iron throne.

The first episode of the show saw Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine) in the dilemma of choosing his heir between his daughter, Princess Rhaneyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) and brother, Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith). The show promised a good amount of action as well with some gory scenes involving the fights at the tourney. Interestingly, the episode didn't have a specific opening title sequence as seen in Game of Thrones which covered a map of all of Westeros and its houses.

Check out how fans have reacted to the first episode of the show:



What did you think about the first episode of House of the Dragon? Tell us in the comments below.