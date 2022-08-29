House of the Dragon Ep 2 Twitter Review: Fans declare Rhaenyra as 'Queen'; Welcome the return of GOT theme

House of the Dragon kicked off with a rather violent episode and managed to leave the audience thrilled about getting back into the world of Westeros with the Targaryen family. The Game of Thrones prequel which has already been renewed for a second season will have its episodes released weekly and the second episode of the show aired recently on August 29. The reactions continued to remain positive for the second episode as well.

While Matt Smith's Daemon Targaryen seemed to have been the most impressive in the debut episode, the second one gives a chance to his other co-star Milly Alcock as well to settle more into the character of Princess Rhaenyra who gets some crucial scenes in the new episode. With the dragons being one of the most exciting parts of the GOT universe, the new episode briefly saw their glimpses as well.

After the premiere, many fans had asked about the missing theme song of the show and lucky for them, the original theme of Game of Thrones returns for this show as well. The opening credits sequence perfectly sums up the book that they show is based on, George R.R. Martin's Fire and Blood and it's this blood that we see running through King's Landing.

As for fan reactions, netizens were beyond thrilled to hear the Game of Thrones theme song again. Also, Twitter users were happy with the progression that the story has been taking in the prequel. Milly Alcock's Princess Rhaenyrs also received a lot of praise.

Check out reactions to the second episode below:

