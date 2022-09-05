House of the Dragon Ep 3: All you need to know about THIS character's death in the prequel

*SPOILERS ALERT* House of the Dragon's first season premiered last month and currently, the show has already aired three episodes. The Game of Thrones prequel took off to a splendid start as fans seemed thrilled to re-enter the world of Westeros again. From the show's theme song to its characters having a connection to those of the original, House of the Dragon seems to have successfully brought back the GOT fan base.

If there's one thing about Game of Thrones that fans truly enjoyed was how unpredictable the show was in its initial seasons. The death of Sean Bean's Ned Stark still seems unbelievable and while we are yet to reach that point of shock in House of the Dragon, the prequel's newest episode did feature its second death. After the painfully traumatic scene of Queen Aemma Arryn's (Sian Brooke) childbirth in the premiere, the second death of the show happened to be that of an antagonist.

When the Crabfeeder aka Craghas Drahar (Daniel Scott-Smith) was first introduced, the villain who wreaking havoc in the stepstones seemed like a grey character to watch out for but surprisingly, the character's fate was quite shortlived as he died at the hands of Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) in the new episode. There are many reasons why the Crabfeeder's death is important for the show ahead considering it officially puts Daemon's character as not only the war wager but also a winner. With this move, the Prince has already won the support of Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint).

At the end of the episode, we see Daemon (Matt Smith) dragging the mutilated corpse of Drahar outside for all to see. According to George R.R. Martin's books, Daemon is crowned King of the Stepstones and the Narrow Sea following the War for the Stepstones, whether that part of the book will make it into the show, we will have to wait and see.

