House of the Dragon Ep 3 Twitter Review: The steely show receives hot and cold reactions from netizens

*Spoilers Ahead*

Following the release of the highly anticipated episode 3 of the HBO series House of the Dragon on September 5, fans are marching to Twitter to share their opinions on the hit series. A prequel to Game of Thrones, the show is created by author George R R Martin, whose novel the series is adapted from, and Ryan Condal. Condal also serves as the showrunner of the series alongside Miguel Sapochnik, who is set to leave the show after its first season wraps up.

The show has created an immense buzz all around the Internet as it broke several records with its first episode going live and has also been greenlit for a second season. The cast of the film is also gaining a lot of fan-following since the release as more and more fans fall for the charm of the amazing cast including Milly Alcock, Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Paddy Considine and more. The official synopsis of the series reads, "House of the Dragon tells the story of an internal succession war within House Targaryen at the height of its power, 172 years before the birth of Daenerys Targaryen."

As for the fans on Twitter, the series might be going cold after a few episodes. Although the majority on Twitter has been hooked to the series, there also exists a huge majority that thinks the series does not equal up to Game of Thrones. For episode 3, many loved the war scenes while there were those who shared how boring they found the action sequences to be in the drama series. Continue scrolling to swipe through some reactions by fans on Twitter.

Check out how Twitterati reacted to House of the Dragon Ep 3 below:

ALSO READ House of the Dragon Ep 3 Review: Targaryens showcase their might with 'Fire and Blood' all through