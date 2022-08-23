House of Dragon: Eve Best REVEALS how she got cast as Rhaenys Velaryon in the Game of Thrones prequel

With House of Dragon taking over the internet after its premiere on Monday, we are looking back at an interview of Princess Rhaenys Velaryon aka Eve Best from the Game of Thrones prequel series. In a chat with The Guardian, the actress opened up about the series and how she got the chance to play the part of the Princess.

Best revealed that even the process of auditioning was kept extremely under wraps, "Everything was very secretive. To audition, we were initially sent a scene from the original Game of Thrones with the names changed. We weren’t even told the title of the new show." She went on to add, "When eventually I was sent a real script, I loved the writing. Ryan [Condal] and Miguel [Sapochnik, co-showrunners] hooked me in immediately with the driving theme of the series. "

Meanwhile, Best also recited some lines and continued, "There is a line my character says early on: “Men would sooner put the realm to the torch than see a woman ascend to the Iron Throne.” Lose the word “Iron” from that sentence and it feels all too relevant. To top it all off, they told me my character was a dragon rider. I was in!" The actress also revealed that she was not aware of the worldwide phenomenon before she got the part, "I was a complete Game of Thrones virgin. I knew it was a big deal but was unprepared for the sheer, gobsmacking scale of it." She noted, "Walking onto the set was like walking into New York but instead of towering skyscrapers, it’s Dragonstone. The crew was nearly 4,000 people, which was jaw-dropping. I’ve caught up since."

