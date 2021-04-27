House of the Dragon: Games Of Thrones prequel begins production; Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke attend table read

Game Of Thrones' prequel, The House of the Dragon officially went into production and is all set to premiere in 2022.

With all that talk around the Game Of Thrones' prequel, we finally have a major update on one of them. The House of the Dragon has now officially gone into production as announced by HBO. The prequel is being helmed by Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik who have developed the series with author George RR Martin. The prequel is set to premiere in 2022 and ahead of the same, the cast has now begun their first table read.Â

The House of the Dragon is set to release on HBO Max and it stars Emma Dâ€™Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Steve Toussaint as The Sea Snake, Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower. The show's cast also includes Eve Best and Sonoya Mizuno.Â

In the first pictures shared by HBO, the lead cast was introduced along with their characters from the show as they sat together for a table read. For the uninitiated, the prequel revolves around Daenerys Targaryen's ancestors and will reveal a lot of history related to the Westeros that we saw in Game Of Thrones. Fans who were heavily invested in GOT will take keen interest in the back story of the houses that the original series dealt with.Â

Check out pictures of the cast from the table read Here

As for the makers of the show, Miguel Sapochnik has been connected with the original show as well and is known to have directed episodes of GOT including Battle of the Bastards and Hardhome from Season 5 and 6 of the show.Â

