House of the Dragon gets renewed for another season after explosive premiere

Before the second episode of the HBO Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon comes out, the series got renewed for a second season by the network after all witnessed its explosive premiere on August 21.

With over 10 million viewers, the first episode of the House of the Dragon, which takes place 170 years before the events of the original series, broke the previous HBO record for a new show's premiere. According to HBO, more than 20 million people watched the premiere over the course of the previous week. The executive vice president of HBO Programming Francesca Orsi announced that season 2 has been greenlit in a statement, "We are beyond proud of what the entire House of the Dragon team has accomplished with season 1," per CNBC.

She went on to add, "Our phenomenal cast and crew undertook a massive challenge and exceeded all expectations, delivering a show that has already established itself as must-see-TV ... We couldn’t be more excited to continue bringing to life the epic saga of House Targaryen with season 2." The ongoing first season is set to air for 10 episodes before going into production for the next season.

The Game of Thrones-based content that will be coming to HBO in the future is only the beginning with season two of House of the Dragon. Author George R. R. Martin has stated in interviews that he has a slew of stories in different stages of development. Besides the mysterious projects in development with the author, the network is also set to come out with a Jon Snow sequel series.

