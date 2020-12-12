House of the Dragon: GoT prequel to star Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy; Matt Smith to play Prince Daemon Targaryen

Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy and Matt Smith are confirmed to join Game of Throne prequel House of the Dragon cast alongside previously announced Paddy Considine. Read their intriguing character details below.

While it's been quite some time since we have had to bid farewell to the iconic television series Game of Thrones, fans are excited for the prequel House of the Dragon. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Olivia Cookie, Emma D'Arcy and Matt Smith will be starring in the straight-to-series drama. While Greg Yaitanes of Banshee fame will direct and co-executive produce the prequel, Clare Kilner of Snowpiercer fame and Geeta V. Patel of The Witcher fame will also helm episodes of the fantasy series.

As for what characters we will see the trio in, on one hand, Cooke will be seen as Alicent Hightower, daughter of the Hand of the King, Otto Hightower. As the most comely woman in the Seven Kingdoms, Alicent was raised in the Red Keep, close to the king and his innermost circle while possessing both a courtly grace and a keen political acumen. On the other hand, D'Arcy will portray the role of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the king's first-born child of pure Valyrian blood and a dragonrider. While many would say that Rhaenyra was born with everything, but she was not born a man.

Finally, Smith will be playing Prince Daemon Targaryen, younger brother to King Viserys and heir to the throne. As a peerless warrior and a dragonrider, Daemon possesses the true blood of the dragon, but it is said that whenever a Targaryen is born, the gods toss a coin in the air.

Olivia, Emma and Matt will be joining Paddy Considine, who will be seen as King Viserys Targaryen, chosen by the lords of Westeros to succeed the Old King, Jaehaerys Targaryen, at the Great Council at Harrenhal. Viserys is a warm, kind and decent man with his only wish being to carry forward his grandfather's legacy. However, as we've seen before, good men do not necessarily make for great kings.

For the unversed, the 10-episode series is based on GoT creator George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood. House of the Dragon takes place 300 years before the events of GoT and will tell the story of House Targaryen. The prequel is co-created by Martin and Ryan Condal of Colony fame.

