House of the Dragon Trailer: Targaryen family remains divided amid the fight for the Iron Throne

The House of the Dragon is all set to release next month and ahead of the same, a trailer of the Game of Thrones prequel has now been released. Once again with the Iron throne being at the centre of it all, the new trailer showcases the power struggles in the Targaryen household and the impact they have and the deadly dragons feature too.

The trailer showcases, the Targaryen family being challenged when King Viserys (Paddy Considine) is asked to name his heir. He has two choices to succeed him on the Iron Throne, his daughter Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) and brother Daemon (Matt Smith). But it's the idea of Rhaenyra taking over as Queen that doesn't seem to sit well considering we see Lyonel Strong (Gavin Spokes), the Master of Laws to King Viserys, say, "No queen has ever sat on the Iron Throne."

Check out the trailer here:

With King Viserys not ready to pick between his daughter and his brother, a battle for the throne seems to be on the cards and at one point in the trailerLaenor Velaryon (John Macmillan) foreshadows, "War is afoot." It was revealed by showrunners Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan Condal that the show will take a deeper look at multiple decades to portray the history of Targaryens and is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

The series also stars Olivia Cooke, Graham McTavish, and Savannah Steyn among others in key roles. The House of the Dragon is all set to begin streaming on HBO Max from August 20.

ALSO READ: House of the Dragon: Game of Thrones spin off series to premiere in August 2022