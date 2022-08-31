House of the Dragon's Emily Carey explains how Olivia Cooke and her play Alicent Hightower's two versions

House of the Dragon, the much-anticipated prequel to Game of Thrones released recently and the series will chronicle the history of House Targaryen from nearly 172 years before Emilia Clarke's Daenerys Targaryen. The show follows King Viscerys I's reign and the successor who will follow him on the Iron throne. The prequel starts off with younger versions of the lead characters, Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) and Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey).

While it has been already known that she will further continue with actresses Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke in the older versions of Rhaenyra and Alicent, Emily Carey recently opened up on how Cooke and she managed to play different versions of Alicent Hightower. Opening up about the same, she spoke on HBO's The Official Game of Thrones Podcast: House of the Dragon, that Cooke and she did not discuss their approach to the character.

Emily said, "Me and Olivia didn’t talk at all about the character or the job, in the same way, Emma and Milly didn’t, we were advised not to, because it is like we’re playing completely different people. 10 years is a really long time, you know? You’re seeing them go from practically children into grown women, there’s a lot of growing up to do, so yeah, they treated us like different characters."

In the first two episodes of the show that have been released, Emily, as well as Milly, have received praises for their performances as Alicent and Rhaenyra, considering how they convey their complicated emotions. The show premieres a new episode weekly and has already been renewed for a second season as well.

