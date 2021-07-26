House of the Dragon's Olivia Cooke REVEALS what fans can expect from her 'complex' Targaryen Queen role

If Game of Thrones wasn't already exciting enough and full of dark characters, it seems the prequel series, The House of the Dragon will go a step ahead. As we wait for more details about the series to emerge, recently, actress Olivia Cooke who has been roped in to play the role of Queen Alicent Hightower on the show, spoke about what filming the prequel has been like and also gave out a few details about her Targaryen character.

If Emilia Clarke's Daenerys and Lena Headey's Cersei Lannister seemed badass, it seems Cooke's Targaryen queen will go a notch higher when it comes to manifesting her ambitions for the throne. While talking to Collider, Olivia spoke about her character saying, "She's very complex and I think people are gonna want to see the worst in her."

Olivia further maintained that she can't say much about her character without giving away too many details. As per Collider, Hightower's character will see her go to extreme lengths to see her sons sit on the throne. Further adding on about her character, she says, "It will take some time for an audience to fully understand her and her motivations."

For the unreversed, House of the Dragon releases in 2022 and will have a first season consisting of ten episodes. The show will follow the origin of House Targaryen and how it fell from power in Westeros before the timeline of Game of Thrones.

The House of the Dragon will be among the first prequel series to release soon. HBO is already working on more prequels from author George R R Martin's Game of Thrones universe that will dig deep into his fantasy world.

