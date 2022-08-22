House of the Dragon's showrunners reveal why Ep 1 didn't have an opening credits sequence

House of the Dragon is finally here. The Game Of Thrones prequel has been one of the most anticipated projects ever since its announcement. With the first episode's release on August 22, the show will now have a new episode released weekly. One of the main differences spotted in the prequel so far has been its opening sequence compared to GOT.

The first episode of House of the Dragon surprisingly didn't have opening credits or a title sequence, unlike the original show which showcased an elaborate sequence as we saw the map of Westeros and the various houses in it set to the theme of the show. The showrunners of House of the Dragon have spoken about why there was no title sequence and also spilled the beans on whether there will be one introduced later.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, co-creators Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik said, "It was a creative choice." The showrunner maintained that the second episode will be featuring the opening sequence and added, "It seemed important that once the curtain went up so to speak, having a title sequence felt like an indulgence. We wanted to get on and tell the story."

It looks like fans will have to wait another week to watch a title sequence for the prequel. Previously, in the case of Game of Thrones, several fan theories were formed on the basis of the title sequence as well which also happened to change for every season. House of the Dragon's first season will feature 10 episodes. It has been confirmed that Game of Thrones composer Ramin Djawadi has returned to write original music for House of the Dragon.

