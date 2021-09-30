House of Gucci: First official poster for the upcoming glitzy crime drama RELEASED; SEE PIC

The first official poster for House of Gucci is here! Lady Gaga stands in front of Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Al Pacino and Jeremy Irons in the powerful new poster for the upcoming movie. Five of the film's major names are featured on MGM's House of Gucci "Family" poster. Character posters featuring Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani, Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci, Jeremy Irons as Rodolfo Gucci, Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci, and an unrecognizable Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci were previously published by the studio. The same five actors appear in the new “Family” image, which is a stunning advertising poster.

Check out the poster here:

However, not shown are cast members Jack Huston as Domenico De Sole and Salma Hayek as Pina Auriemma in the poster. Written by Roberto Bentivegna and based on the Sara Gay Forden book “The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed,” Scott’s upcoming film casts Gaga as Patrizia, who was convicted of orchestrating the assassination of her ex-husband and former head of the Gucci fashion house, Maurizio Gucci. Reggiani served 16 years in prison for the crime.

As per IndieWire, Patrizia Gucci, the great-granddaughter of Guccio Gucci, sent a statement to The Associated Press after the first look picture from "House of Gucci" was published earlier this year, criticizing the initiative. The hiring of Al Pacino and Jared Leto as Aldo and Paolo Gucci, respectively, is one of Patrizia Gucci's main concerns with Scott's new picture. As the Gucci heir said, “My grandfather was a very handsome man, like all the Guccis, and very tall, blue eyes and very elegant. He is being played by Al Pacino, who is not very tall already, and this photo shows him as fat, short, with sideburns, really ugly. Shameful, because he doesn’t resemble him at all.”

Meanwhile, the Ridley Scott directorial is set to release on November 24, 2021.

