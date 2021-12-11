From House of Gucci to Shang Chi & Free Guy; THESE are the Best Hollywood Movies of the Year

As the year 2021 inches closer to its end, we’re looking back at the year that was. From multiple new releases to announcements of many new exciting projects, Hollywood had a busy 2021 after the COVID-incapacitated year 2020 was. As we bid this year goodbye, we’re remembering the most memorable films that made our 2021 a little bit brighter and a whole entertaining. Scroll down to see the list of films, we’ll remember long after we’ve left this year. Also, if you’ve missed seeing any one of these, there’s no better time than now!

Spencer: Kristen Stewart essays the role of troubled royal and people’s princess-Princess Diana in the film. While the tale of Lady Di has been narrated many times in the past, this film brings forth a new sense of vulnerability and offers a fresh perspective on the historic events that happened in the life of the royal when she married into the British royal family, and everything that followed.

House of Gucci: One of this year’s most-anticipated films in terms of performance, plot and costume, the film did not disappoint! Looking closely into the rise and fall of the Gucci empire and how the Gucci family played a part in it, the film promises to keep you on the edge of your seat, with one scandal following another at every turn!

Tick Tick Boom: The inspiring composer Jonathan Larson (played by Andrew Garfield) navigates through love, friendship and the pressures of making his career in New York City. Based on the autobiographical musical by Jonathan, the film also stars Vanessa Hudgens, Judith Light and others.

Dune: Timothée Chalamet essays the role of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding. Things however take a dangerous turn when Paul travels to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. Also starring Zendaya and Oscar Isaac in titular roles, this film is a must-watch.

The Lost Daughter: The Crown alum Olivia Coleman gives a stellar performance as a college professor who is confronting her unsettling past after meeting a woman (Dakota Johnson) and her young daughter while on vacation in Italy. Her obsession with the woman and her daughter prompts memories of her own experiences with motherhood.

Licorice Pizza: Set in the 1970s, the sweet love story of Alana Kane and Gary Valentine follows the two as they grow up, run around and fall in love in California's San Fernando Valley. The film stars Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman, Maya Rudolph, Sean Penn, Bradley Cooper among others.

Free Guy: Ryan Reynolds shines bright as a humorous and sweet “Blue Shirt Guy” who changes the rules of an open-world video game. From being a background player to becoming the hero of the game, Guy aka Ryan is determined to bring life into his world. The film also delivers a strong message of being the hero of your own story.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: Marvel’s new hero Simu Liu shines bright as martial-arts master Shang-Chi. The film follows the skilled warrior as he confronts his past when he's drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization.

No Time To Die: Marking Daniel Craig’s last and final performance as Bond, this film is special for more than one reason. The film follows the 007 agent as he tries to enjoy life in Jamaica after leaving active service but his retirement is short-lived after an old CIA friend asks for his help. The dangerous mission Bond embarks on turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, with a new villain ready to fight him.

West Side Story: Set in the dreamy New York City back in 1957, the film tells a sweet tale of love at first sight between young Tony (Ansel Elgort) and Maria (Rachel Zegler). Their burgeoning romance however fuels a fight between two rival gangs vying for control of the streets.

Special Mention: Recently released Red Notice on Netflix also proves to be an entertaining watch with a star-studded cast and comic relief + a high thrill action scene around every corner. Cruella also gets an A star for the cast’s riveting performance, including that of Emma Stone and Emma Thompson. While we’re still awaiting Spider-Man: No Way Home release on 16th December, we know this one is going to be one for the books.