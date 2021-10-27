House of Gucci Teaser: Lady Gaga & Adam Driver's high fashion romance sets the mood for an EPIC crime drama

The latest teaser of Lady Gaga and Adam Driver starrer House of Gucci has left the former chanting "father, son and House of Gucci." Gaga, who plays the role of the Italian socialite and convicted felon Patrizia Reggiani Martinelli successfully makes the audience wonder about the upcoming events of the crime biopic.

The 30-seconds teaser shows Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci, an Italian businessman and one-time head of the Gucci fashion house. From the teaser, it can be understood that the crime biopic will explore the events that led to the assassination of Maurizio Gucci, by his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani. The video shows the first fateful encounter between Gucci and Reggiani at a nightclub. It is evident that their romance will be shown in detail as the teaser also features a sneak peek of other actors including Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci, Jeremy Irons as Rodolfo Gucci, and Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci. The cast also includes Salma Hayek as Patrizia’s close confidante Pina Auriemma.

The teaser does not only share a glimpse of the glamorous world that the Gucci family resided in, but it also teases how the hunger for power led Gaga's Reggiani to plot the murder of her own ex-husband after he offered her 650,000 USD as a divorce settlement. Previously, the cast had shared the official poster for the movie. With the new teaser, fans can finally wait eagerly for the movie to arrive at the theatres on November 24.

Take a look at the trailer below:

Are you excited about the movie? Tell Pinkvilla in the comments below.

