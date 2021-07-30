House of Gucci Trailer: Fans can't get over Jared Leto's transformation; Hail Lady Gaga's casting for the role

The trailer of House of Gucci starring Lady Gaga, Adam Driver and Jared Leto in lead roles was released recently and fans seem to be thrilled by the upcoming film's fabulous casting as well as their transformations as the Gucci family. Lady Gaga who will be seen playing the role of Patrizia Reggiani, wife of Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver) in the film has been receiving a lot of love from fans.

From comparing the original photos of Patrizia to Gaga's and also their similarly crafted outfits, fans have been lauding as the "perfect choice" for the role. Another cast member who has received significant attention online is Jared Leto, who looks unbelievably unrecognisable in the film. Leto will be playing Paolo Gucci in the film. Netizens have been stunned by Leto's transformation and can't wait to see his performance in the film.

Also, one of the popular scenes from the trailer that seems to be going viral is Lady Gaga's epic line towards the end of the promo where she says, "Father, Son, and House Of Gucci."

Take a look at reactions to the House of Gucci trailer here:

You know when a movie is made for the Oscars. Yup that's #HouseOfGucci — A (@ShardyMTB) July 30, 2021

if i can't live in the House of Gucci cinematic universe then what's even the point??? — black lives matte (@FrancesMorgan23) July 30, 2021

Father, son and House Of Gucci. — Emerald(@senshialien) July 30, 2021

@ladygaga THIS TRAILER!!! YES!!! I'm ready for HOUSE OF GUCCI — Thamziri (@Thamzola) July 30, 2021

I’ve watched the House of Gucci trailer at least 10 times. The entire cast is so iconic. Adam Driver, @JaredLeto , and @ladygaga ? I’m in tears. — Sav (@__savvage_) July 30, 2021

What did 'they' do to Jared Leto in #HouseOfGucci trailer. Omg — Judith Amaka (@juddymak) July 30, 2021

The Ridley Scott film revolves around the real-life incident of Maurizio Gucci's murder, crafted by his wife Patrizia. The film will showcase the events that lead up to Maurizio's shooting incident. House of Gucci is all set to release in theatres in November.

