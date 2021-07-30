House Of Gucci Trailer: Lady Gaga, Adam Driver and an UNRECOGNISABLE Jared Leto star in a glitzy crime drama

The trailer of House of Gucci finally dropped after fans had been eagerly waiting to see it considering numerous set photos had already revealed the glamorous looks of the lead cast including Lady Gaga and Adam Driver. The Ridley Scott film has now released its first trailer and it looks nothing short of epic. House Of Gucci is no regular crime drama considering it comes hand in hand with glamour. It's Gucci, after all.

While Adam Driver looks stunning sleek and dapper in the trailer as he takes on the role of fashion trailblazer Maurizio Gucci, it's certainly Lady Gaga's act as his wife Patrizia Reggiani that will surprise you. If Driver and Gaga have already not hooked you into this promo, Jared Leto's unrecognisable transformation will impress you even more.

For the unreversed, the film follows the real-life story of Maurizio's wife, who was convicted of orchestrating her husband's murder after he had an affair. She is known to have spent 18 years in prison after getting convicted for the crime. The film will see Adam Driver's character get shot and a few pictures of it from the set had already made it to social media before even the first look of the film arrived.

Check out the trailer of House of Gucci here:

The film takes off with an impressive voiceover of Gaga talking about the Gucci name as she says, "It was a name that sounded so sweet, so seductive, synonymous with worth, style, power, but that name was a curse, too" and it sets the tone perfectly for what one can expect from this film.

House of Gucci also stars Jeremy Irons and Salma Hayek who are also seen in glimpses in the trailer. The Ridley Scott directorial is set to release on November 24, 2021.

ALSO READ: House of Gucci: Lady Gaga and Adam Driver are drop dead gorgeous in first look from Ridley Scott's film