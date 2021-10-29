House of Gucci Trailer: Lady Gaga's unethical yet 'fair' decisions make Adam Driver pay a heavy price

House of Gucci has released its official trailer, which left fans even more confused about Lady Gaga's Patrizia Reggiani Martinelli who has embarked on a journey to make "fair" decisions, even if they are downright unethical! The brand new clip shows what happened when Italian socialite and convicted felon Patrizia Reggiani Martinelli entered the powerful world of the Guccis.

"I don't consider myself a particularly ethical person, but I'm fair," Gaga's Patrizia says at the beginning of the trailer. She gushes about the name 'Gucci' calling it "sweet" and "seductive." Gaga then goes on to have heated discussions with Adam Driver over their evolving family business. "It's time to take out the trash," Gaga says, while a distressed Al Pacino who plays the role of Aldo Gucci can be seen in the police custody.

In the middle of the trailer, Gaga argues with Adam Driver who plays the role of Maurizio Gucci, an Italian businessman and one-time head of the Gucci fashion house. Gaga definitely owned each and every dialogue as she blurted them out in Patrizia's style. What was really striking about the trailer was how it set the stage for the crime drama to unfold.

Along with Gaga and Driver, the movie also stars Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci, Jeremy Irons as Rodolfo Gucci, and Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci and Salma Hayek as Patrizia’s close confidante Pina Auriemma. House of Gucci is set to release on November 24, 2021. Are you excited about the movie on this famous fashion house Gucci? Tell Pinkvilla in the comments below.

