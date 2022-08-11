House of Hammer Trailer: Armie Hammer's alleged victims detail abuse, reveal shocking texts and voice notes

Content Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse

The trailer of Armie Hammer's upcoming documentary, House of Hamer was released recently and it showcases some shocking moments as alleged victims who filed assault allegations against the actor make an appearance and detail the abuse they faced while being in a relationship with the Call Me By Your Name star as they produce evidence of it.

From his private messages on Instagram to the creepy voice notes that the actor allegedly sent, everything gets revealed in the new trailer. The docuseries also shows a message in which Hammer allegedly wrote to a woman he is "100% a cannibal" and a handwritten note that reads, “I am going to bite the f**k out of you." The trailer showcases two alleged victims giving on-camera interviews about the actor.

Also, major secrets about the Hammer family are to be revealed in the documentary as Casey Hammer, who is Armie Hammer’s aunt and granddaughter of Armand Hammer, the businessman who made the family fortune in the oil business reveals some dark details about their family history. In the trailer, Casey says, "I’m about to reveal the dark, twisted secrets of the Hammer family."

Check out the trailer of House of Hammer here:

In 2015, Casey Hammer self-published a book, titled Surviving My Birthright, in which she alleged that her father, Julian, sexually abused her when she was a child.

As for the accusations against Armie, the actor first addressed these in 2021 when he released a statement to E! News and said, "I'm not responding to these bulls**t claims, but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me."

