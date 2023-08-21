House of Dragon: Here's how production designers helped make Spain look less clean for stonework scenes

The House of the Dragons designers had a tough job creating a set without making Spain less clean. From the majestic but aged surroundings inhabited by the British royals in Netflix's The Crown and the decadent sun-drenched luxury of the San Domenico Palace resort in Taormina, Sicily, in HBO's The White Lotus to the foreboding Ontario wilderness where a girls' soccer team is stranded in Showtime's Yellowjackets, the locations used in this year's Emmy-nominated dramas loom so large they can be viewed as characters unto themselves that interact with the performers and help shape the narrative.

How did the production designers of House of the Dragon work with the authorities?

In HBO's prequel series House of the Dragon, production designer Jim Clay adapted existing tourist attractions to the demands of the fantastical fantasy, set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

Clay noted, "There's a distinct look to the U.K. medieval. It's a more substantial style of architecture. Once you get into Spain or obviously Italy, the building has a much more Renaissance, slightly more romantic, somewhat more intricate feel to it."

The Spanish sites utilized in House of Dragons include the Italian Renaissance-style Santa Clotilde Gardens in Lloret de Mar, the 16th-century fortress of La Calahorra near Granada, and the town of Trujillo, which has a mix of Roman, Islamic, and Christian-influenced architecture.

Clay's favorite city was Cáceres, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in west-central Spain built by the Romans in 25 B.C. The only drawback was that it was a little too clean.

He explained, "Obviously, we can't change the stonework, but the authorities cooperated as much as they could, and we were able to put a ground covering throughout all of the streets. That was partly for the look and partly for horses being able to maneuver over wet cobblestones without tripping."

TV shows have the potential to significantly transform environments. Even the largest tentpole film is hardly more than a passing circus that will vanish in a matter of months.

Does House of the Dragons have a second season?

The director of House of the Dragon has provided fans with an interesting update on season two. The Game of Thrones prequel follows the Targaryen family about 200 years before the events of the original series. The first season, based on George R.R. Martin's novels Fire & Blood, offered enough terrifying situations crammed into 10 episodes.

However, director Claire Kilner has confirmed that the highly anticipated second season of the popular program will be cut down to eight episodes, but fans need not worry about the show's quality suffering as a result.

House of the Dragon is available on HBO in the United States and Sky Atlantic and NOW in the United Kingdom. Season 2 has been announced. Seasons 1–8 of Game of Thrones are available on DVD and Blu-ray.

