House Of Dragon Season 2's Tom Glynn-Carney Says THIS On King Aegon's Role

Are you ready to take sides? As the release date of House of the Dragon Season 2 approaches, it’s time to choose between Team Green, the faction of House Targaryen who stand with Alicent and her son Aegon II as the future king, and Team Black, led by Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen. Amidst this, Tom Glynn-Carney, who plays the role of Aegon, said in a recent interview that there are and will be more vulnerable sides of him that often go unnoticed.

House of Dragon season 2: Aegon actor delves into his character's vulnerable side

King Aegon II of the Dragon may come across as a vicious antagonist, but the actor playing him feels there's more to the character than meets the eye. Ahead of the second season of the series, Tom Glynn-Carney discussed some of Aegon's lesser-known vulnerabilities in an interview with ComicBook.com.

Glynn-Carney expressed a strong desire to find out Aegon's vulnerability and innocence. "I was keen to investigate his vulnerable side and really dive into his fragilities and his sort of boyishness," he said. He admitted that Aegon was frequently called a psychopath or a villain, and he understood why such judgments are made. Glynn-Carney, though, believes that Aegon's story is more tragic. "He's a very, very sad story and I've fallen completely in love with him and just want to hug him and make him feel better," he said. Glynn-Carney decided to explore the character's more sympathetic side rather than concentrate on his evil, icy, and cruel qualities.

The actor emphasized how Aegon's complex persona was shaped by his early years and the circumstances thrust upon him before he had any control over them. This background provides a more nuanced image of the man behind the crown, without in any way justifying his actions.

Aegon's reign and challenges in House of the Dragon season 2

House of the Dragon's second season will focus on Aegon's way of handling life as Westeros' ruler. In the first season, Aegon was reluctant to take the throne, but the season finale suggested he had started to embrace the great power and respect that came with the position. "At the beginning of Season 2, we see Aegon getting used to wearing the crown," actor Glynn-Carney said. He seems to take pleasure in the Iron Throne's comfort. The following few episodes will follow the young king as he learns what it takes to be a ruler, finding a balance between his desire to get ready for battle with the Blacks and his obligations to his followers and how they see him.

The start of the new season will show Aegon determined to gain respect from the Small Council, the common folk of King's Landing, and beyond, ensuring they recognize him as their king who deserves both love and fear. According to Glynn-Carney, "He is starting his journey making sure that people around the Small Council, the small folk of King's Landing and beyond, respect him, and understand that he's the king, and should be loved and feared at the same time."

The cast of House of the Dragon Season 2 includes Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. Additionally, returning cast members include Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham.

New cast members for the second season include Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull, Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers, Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower, Simon Russell Beale as Ser Simon Strong, and Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull.

