House of Kardashian: Caitlyn Jenner to star in 3-part docuseries with family; release date, streaming details and more

The Kardashians are a family who have left an indelible mark on popular culture, with their influence spanning far and wide. Prepare for an in-depth look into the world of the Kardashian & Jenners! Produced by Fremantle's 72 Films, this series seeks to unveil a new side of the Kardashian family that the public hasn't seen before. Read on to know what the documentary is about.

House of Kardashians : About journey into fame and influence

Despite being some of the most famous women globally, the House of Kardashian aims to challenge our preconceived notions about this influential clan. It will take viewers on a journey through their rise to stardom, the immense reach of their influence, and the personal costs associated with being among the world's most recognized figures. The series will feature exclusive archival footage never before seen and provide firsthand accounts from individuals within the inner circle of the Kardashian-Jenner family, including Caitlyn Jenner. It promises to delve into family dynamics, scandals, controversial business dealings, and personal struggles.

Poppy Dixon, the director of documentaries at Sky, and Hayley Reynolds, the commissioning editor, are excited about this series. They think it will open our eyes to the real Kardashians, beyond what we see on social media and TV.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet 'make time' for each other amidst busy schedule, keeping relationship 'low-key'

House of Kardashians : ‘We uncover their personal motivations’

About the docuseries, Caitlyn Jenner commented: “I was happy to participate in the interview process to share my side which points to the strength, influence, and prowess my family has in captivating the world’s attention and keeping it over the years. I am incredibly proud of all my children and stepchildren.”

Claire Cameron said: “As a filmmaker, you might question what is left to reveal about the Kardashian-Jenners – arguably one of the most famously, overexposed families in Hollywood. Through our interviews with those who have been in the family’s orbit since the beginning, we uncover their personal motivations, and explore how a changing culture allowed their influence on women around the world to thrive.”

Streaming details and release date:

House of Kardashian is coming to the UK's Sky Documentaries and Now streaming service this fall. It's a three-part series about the Kardashian-Jenner family. We don't know the exact date yet, but it should be out by the end of the year. Fremantle is taking care of its international release, except for the United States.

ALSO READ: 'Just feels unnatural to me': Millie Bobby Brown talks about wedding plan with Jake Bongiovi and how she's avoiding everyone's opinion strap