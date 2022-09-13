House of the Dragon Ep 4 Twitter Review: Fans rave about Daemon and Rhaenyra's budding romance

Monday was all about the newest episode of the hit HBO series House of the Dragon , netizens were beside themselves as they experienced the full heat of the series in its fourth episode with the series picking up on romance and mystery between the characters of the show. After being fully "shook" by the latest episode, fans are marching to Twitter to share their opinions on the developments of episode 4.

The show is a prequel to Game of Thrones and is created by the author of the franchise, George R R Martin alongside Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik. Right off the bat, the show created an immense buzz all over the Internet with just the release of its first episode. Though as the next few episodes came out, some fans started questioning the brilliance of the series but this new episode was everything netizens needed to hook them up in front of their screens. For the unversed, the official synopsis of the series reads, "House of the Dragon tells the story of an internal succession war within House Targaryen at the height of its power, 172 years before the birth of Daenerys Targaryen."

According to the fans on Twitter, the show is finally gaining pace. Though most viewers were already mesmerised by the actors and the plot of the series, there were some who doubted the hyped series and its potential. With Matt Smith and Milly Alcock heating up the show, fans are all about their budding romance. Continue scrolling to swipe through some reactions by fans on Twitter.

Check out how Twitterati reacted to House of the Dragon Ep 4 below: