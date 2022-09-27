House of the Dragon Ep 6 Twitter Review: New cast and fresh twists energize the storyline

Monday was filled with excitement as the newest episode of the hit HBO series House of the Dragon was afoot, netizens were beside themselves as they experienced the scorching heat of the series in its sixth episode with the series giving one of its first big time-jumps, going as far as 10 years into the future. After being fully "shook" by the latest episode, fans are marching to Twitter to share their opinions on the developments of episode 4.

House of the Dragon is a prequel to Game of Thrones and is created by the author of the franchise, George R R Martin alongside Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik. For the unversed, the official synopsis of the series reads, "House of the Dragon tells the story of an internal succession war within House Targaryen at the height of its power, 172 years before the birth of Daenerys Targaryen."

As per the fans on Twitter, the show's first big jump into the future was unexpected. As the show progresses and introduces more of its talented cast, it seems that fans get more and more invested in the series. With the new episode, many feel that the time jump brought along a refreshing twist to the tale as they emphasize that the series became more entertaining because of it. Though there were still some who expressed their disappointment in the series. Continue scrolling to swipe through some reactions by fans on Twitter.

Check out how Twitterati reacted to House of the Dragon Ep 6 below: