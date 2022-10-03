House of the Dragon Ep 7 Review: Blood, betrayal and dragons take over a funeral

*SPOILERS ALERT* Remember our first introduction to the Targaryens in Game of Thrones? If you thought strangely back then about the actions and attitudes of Visserys and Daenerys, wait till you unpack their family history in House of the Dragon and suddenly, you will get a clear picture of how insanity in the name of keeping their bloodline pure has been something that House Targaryen has done for decades and it hasn't resulted in any good for them. After the big ten-year leap that the prequel took in the previous episode, House of the Dragon's seventh episode continues to follow the events from where we left the last time.

The show's title theme showcases blood flowing like a river and with the new episode, it seems it's indicative of what's to come. There is quite a bit of bloodshed in the seventh episode and it's not the result of any battlefield scars but rather due to the opening up of old, deep-rooted wounds. Following the death of Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell) who immolated herself by asking her dragon to spit fire on her to end the turmoil caused by her difficult childbirth, her husband Prince Daemon (Matt Smith) and their daughters return to Driftmark from Pentos to lay Laena to rest with her family by her side.

A devastated Laenor (John Macmillan) cannot fathom the death of his sister while his wife Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) looks forward to her reunion with uncle Daemon. With Laena's daughters in mourning, Rhaenya asks her sons Princes Jacaerys and Lucerys to comfort their cousins amid the tough time. In the meantime, Queen Alicent's(Olivia Cooke) father, Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) is back to his position as the Hand of the King following the deaths of Lord Lyonel Strong (Gavin Spokes) and his older son, Ser Harwin ( Ryan Corr) which hardly receives mention. While Alicent's older son, Aegon ( Ty Tennant) isn't the one to think about his future and is eager to drown himself in women and wine, it's Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) who seems to have inherited his grandfather, Otto's thirst to seek power and he is unafraid to claim the same as we see him singlehandedly turning tides of the seventh episodes as he claims Laena's dragon Vhagar. This action leads to the dynamics between Alicent, Rhaenyra and Daemon's children forever as a fight breaks between them when Laena's daughter accuses Aemond of stealing their mother's dragon. Targaryen kids fight as bad as their parents and soon, Aemond lands with a slashed eye as Jacaerys and Lucerys try to protect themselves while Aemond agitates them with the use of the word "bastard" relating to their legitimacy.

While Aemond is given medical care, it's time for the adults to have their own showdown and it's the one both Rhaenyra and Alicent have been waiting for. As both women defend their children, King Viserys I (Paddy Considine) tries hard to keep things peaceful. As the legitimacy of Rhaenyra's children becomes a topic of discussion following the fallout between the kids, Viserys announces to the court that any further insinuation of the same could lead to tongues being cut off. Although things get heated up as Alicent loses her cool over Viserys' non-action and attacks Rhaenyra. Elsewhere in the episode, Rhaenyra and Daemon reunite and discuss their separation over the decade with eventually the duo coming together to consummate their strange relationship. Although Rhaenyra's actions of approaching Daemon seem to have grand plans given that the final bits of the episode hurriedly showcase a sinister plan being hatched by Rhaenyra and Daemon as they decide to come together as one in the face of their enemies, "the greens" aka Hightowers plotting against them.

The seventh episode showcases how Rhaenyra is after all a Targaryen and will go to any stretch to protect her position and her family's claim to the Iron throne. Every Targaryen ruler has been blinded by ambition and pursuit of something that has led them to take decisions with dire consequences. While not one of the best episodes in the series, House of the Dragon surely seems to be in the hurry to get meatier as the finale comes close. Three episodes away from the first season's conclusion, the prequel has been packing smaller elements of shock value so far with every episode ending. While the seventh episode promises enough drama, it's certainly the entire dragon-claiming sequence of Aemond that becomes the highlight. The first flight that he takes while struggling to take control at first and eventually sealing his position as a confident rider is shot extremely well. In terms of performances, Olivia Cooke is a scene stealer in this episode as she brings the very best conflicted sides of Alicent forward.

House of the Dragon's seventh episode does seem a tad overindulgent at certain points. Yet, there's no getting away from the excellent twist it builds up to the very end and while some may find it predictable, it's well worth a needed one given the future.

