House of the Dragon Ep 7 Twitter Review: Fans deem it as the 'best' one yet

House of the Dragon's seventh episode released recently and once again, the makers seem to have brought the audiences to the edge of their seats with its shocking ending. Among all the episodes of the first season that have released so far, the seventh one was a rollercoaster ride of emotions as several important plot twists took place.

From Prince Aemond claiming Vhagar as his dragon to losing an eye during a fight with his cousins, Princes Jacaerys and Prince Lucerys. Following their children's fight that results in a rather bloody fallout, the mothers, Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) and Alicent (Olivia Cooke) also indulge in an altercation as the latter tries to attack the Princess. While the episode began with a funeral (of Laena Velaryon), the same episode also featured a surprise wedding, of Princess Rhaenyra and Prince Daemon (Matt Smith).