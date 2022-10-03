House of the Dragon Ep 7 Twitter Review: Fans deem it as the 'best' one yet
House of the Dragon's seventh episode has been released and here's how fans have been reacting to the same.
House of the Dragon's seventh episode released recently and once again, the makers seem to have brought the audiences to the edge of their seats with its shocking ending. Among all the episodes of the first season that have released so far, the seventh one was a rollercoaster ride of emotions as several important plot twists took place.
From Prince Aemond claiming Vhagar as his dragon to losing an eye during a fight with his cousins, Princes Jacaerys and Prince Lucerys. Following their children's fight that results in a rather bloody fallout, the mothers, Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) and Alicent (Olivia Cooke) also indulge in an altercation as the latter tries to attack the Princess. While the episode began with a funeral (of Laena Velaryon), the same episode also featured a surprise wedding, of Princess Rhaenyra and Prince Daemon (Matt Smith).
The seventh episode of the show turned out to be one of its most crucial ones as we saw lines being drawn between the Targaryens and the Hightowers. With Otto Highower's(Rhys Ifans) return as the Hand of the King, there are more twists awaiting in the upcoming episodes. Although the episode's highlight happened to be its shocking ending that came with a massive twist relating to the fate of Laenor Velaryon.
While House of the Dragon is now three episodes away from wrapping up its first season, the show has already been renewed for a second one following the massive success that the debut season of the Game of Thrones prequel has received.
Check out how fans reacted to Ep 7 here: