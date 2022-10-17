House of the Dragon Ep 9 Review: The real fight for the Iron throne begins with a Dragon's roar

Language: English

Recap:

*SPOILERS ALERT* While most of us are still recovering from last week's episode of House of the Dragon that saw King Viserys (Paddy Considine) making his final stride to the Iron throne while also departing the world with one of the biggest plot twists, the penultimate episode of the first season of the show returns with Queen Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) receiving the news of her husband's death. While keeping the news secret at first, the Queen and the Hand of the King, Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) gather the council to not only break the news of the King's demise but also discuss his succession. History so far has suggested that the succession talks never go well but in this case, as Alicent reveals the King's dying wish for Aegon to be his successor, she receives immediate support from the council members including Jason Lannister and others except for Lord Lyman Beesbury (Bill Paterson) who doesn't believe the King would have changed his mind the last minute, unfortunately, Beesbury soon meets with his tragic end as Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) tries to shut him up but ends up killing him at the council table itself.

While Otto seems to be all ready with his plan to make his grandson Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney), the next king, Alicent is battling with her feelings as suggestions of imprisoning Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) or killing off her entire family are suggested as a way to secure Aegon's position as king. In a move to usurp the throne, Otto forces those lords and ladies from the seven kingdoms who once swore their oath to Rhaenyra when she was announced as the successor to the throne to bend the knee to Aegon after Viserys' death. Princess Rhaenys (Eve Best) who is at King's Landing finds herself being locked in her room as well, till she takes the decision to support Aegon's succession.

In the meantime, Aegon (Glynn-Carney) who is set to take the Iron throne next is missing from his chambers and hence Criston and Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) go looking for him in Fleabottom which apparently happen to be his regular whereabouts. While Cole is instructed to bring Aegon straight to his mother, Otto himself also sends his men to search for his grandson to present before him. Interestingly, the whereabouts of Aegon are known to white worm aka Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno) who bargains with Otto for a hefty price that is beyond gold.

While seeking Aegon, Aemond (Mitchell) is seen discussing how despite him being perfect to take over as king given that he is the rider of the biggest dragon in the world as well as one of the best swordsmen, it's his brother who has no interest in ruling who is being forced to take the throne. While Aegon is forcefully led to his crowning, there is only a moment after he hears the chants of Aegon from the crowds of King's landing that he feels he could take over after his father. Although it's shortlived happiness as he is soon threatened with an attack as a dragon forges its way into the red keep to warn him and it has not Rhaenyra but Rhaenys atop the same.