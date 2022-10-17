House of the Dragon Ep 9 Review: The real fight for the Iron throne begins with a Dragon's roar
House of the Dragon's ninth episode takes us through the aftermath of King Viserys' death as the succession for his throne begins to take shape. Read Pinkvilla's review below.
Cast: Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, Eve Best
Creators: Ryan Condal, George R. R. Martin
Language: English
Recap:
*SPOILERS ALERT* While most of us are still recovering from last week's episode of House of the Dragon that saw King Viserys (Paddy Considine) making his final stride to the Iron throne while also departing the world with one of the biggest plot twists, the penultimate episode of the first season of the show returns with Queen Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) receiving the news of her husband's death. While keeping the news secret at first, the Queen and the Hand of the King, Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) gather the council to not only break the news of the King's demise but also discuss his succession. History so far has suggested that the succession talks never go well but in this case, as Alicent reveals the King's dying wish for Aegon to be his successor, she receives immediate support from the council members including Jason Lannister and others except for Lord Lyman Beesbury (Bill Paterson) who doesn't believe the King would have changed his mind the last minute, unfortunately, Beesbury soon meets with his tragic end as Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) tries to shut him up but ends up killing him at the council table itself.
While Otto seems to be all ready with his plan to make his grandson Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney), the next king, Alicent is battling with her feelings as suggestions of imprisoning Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) or killing off her entire family are suggested as a way to secure Aegon's position as king. In a move to usurp the throne, Otto forces those lords and ladies from the seven kingdoms who once swore their oath to Rhaenyra when she was announced as the successor to the throne to bend the knee to Aegon after Viserys' death. Princess Rhaenys (Eve Best) who is at King's Landing finds herself being locked in her room as well, till she takes the decision to support Aegon's succession.
In the meantime, Aegon (Glynn-Carney) who is set to take the Iron throne next is missing from his chambers and hence Criston and Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) go looking for him in Fleabottom which apparently happen to be his regular whereabouts. While Cole is instructed to bring Aegon straight to his mother, Otto himself also sends his men to search for his grandson to present before him. Interestingly, the whereabouts of Aegon are known to white worm aka Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno) who bargains with Otto for a hefty price that is beyond gold.
While seeking Aegon, Aemond (Mitchell) is seen discussing how despite him being perfect to take over as king given that he is the rider of the biggest dragon in the world as well as one of the best swordsmen, it's his brother who has no interest in ruling who is being forced to take the throne. While Aegon is forcefully led to his crowning, there is only a moment after he hears the chants of Aegon from the crowds of King's landing that he feels he could take over after his father. Although it's shortlived happiness as he is soon threatened with an attack as a dragon forges its way into the red keep to warn him and it has not Rhaenyra but Rhaenys atop the same.
Plus Points:
Despite being lacking in action or brutality and shocking death sequences that once seemed to be synonymous with Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon has managed to score on the basis of building up a drama that is founded on rich characters whose sinister mind games bring more joy than any kind of visual aid or spectacle that could be created to draw attention. Yet, the ninth episode manages to surprise us with one stellar scene of a sword fight involving Ser Criston, that's shot beautifully. There's also the grand climax that will get your jaws dropped and I daresay I haven't seen a better dragon scene than this one. If there's a true power move in Westeros that is worth a celebration, it's the one that Rhaenys pulls off.
Minus Points:
The first season of House of the Dragon has managed to establish its characters well with all its time jumps and the set-up towards an incoming war seems to have been set in stone since early on but one would have expected that by the end of the season it gets more tense. While the finale of episode 9 does make a declaration of how things are going to escalate further, it waits till the very last minute. To think the amount of brilliance the final episode of the season will have to pack to make this journey look all worthy, it's going to be tough.
Opinion:
Episode 9, it's the first one in the season that casts aside the core Targaryens, Rhaenyra (D'Arcy) and Daemon (Matt Smith). After Viserys' death, it's a takeover of the green team aka the Hightowers and the entire episode rests on them. While Alicent and Otto may be on the same team for Aegon to become their king, their way of attaining their goals are fairly distinct and while Otto may be forward with his dark side, for Alicent it only gets pushed forward through Lord Larys (Matthew Needham). One quickly realises how Alicent even though she may have come across as evil at several points, is eventually a woman who has more often than not been a pawn in the hands of the men around her. In one of the episode's best moments, it is pointed out beautifully by Rhaenys to Alicent about her missing ambition in the grand scheme of things. It's also an important episode in showcasing what the future of King's Landing will look like under the rule of Aegon who might as well be the 'missing king' while his grandfather gets to call the shots. It has been clear till now how Otto's ambition has no limit and that he won't bat an eyelid before ending someone's life to attain it.
In terms of performances, the show Olivia Cooke's Alicent has certainly stood out all through the season ever since she took over from the younger actress, Emma Carey. Cooke's expressive stance as moves from being powerfully authoritative to vulnerable in seconds is simply an ace act and at this point, there's no other actress I could imagine playing Alicent like her. In this week's episode, Rhya Ifans also gets a spotlight as we see Otto getting more limelight and power following Viserys' death. The actor does a fine job of keeping Hightower's dark side right in the centre. Although, the highlight of this episode is without a doubt Eve Best for her epic moment in the climax. Not a word was said, but that glare is warning scary enough.
Highlights:
- Olivia Cooke's superlative performance as Alicent
- The epic finale moment involving the dragon
- Rhys Ifans' act as Otto Hightower
Conclusion:
House of the Dragon's penultimate episode raises the stakes higher than ever as following King Viserys' death, the true of game for the Iron throne begins. What happens when Rhaenyra learns of Aegon's succession as King? The wait for the big finale arriving next week will surely seem longer after this exciting episode.
