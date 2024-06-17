House Of The Dragon Season 1 Recap: Find Out What Happened Till Now In The Targaryen Family Before Season 2 Premieres

Fire and blood return to Westeros with HBO's highly anticipated House of the Dragon Season 2, scheduled to premiere on June 16.

This prequel, created by George R.R. Martin and showrunner Ryan Condal, rekindles fan interest in the world of Game of Thrones, exploring events two hundred years before the original series.

Set two hundred years before the original series, it explores the Targaryen Dynasty during a time of peace and power, led by King Viserys (Paddy Considine).

The season opens with the kingdom enjoying stability, bolstered by the presence of several adult dragons that symbolize Targaryen's power and authority. But tragedy strikes when Viserys' wife, Queen Aemma (Siân Brooke), and their firstborn son, Baelon, die in childbirth. This leaves Viserys without a male heir, sparking a contentious struggle for succession.

He names his daughter, Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'arcy/Milly Alcock), as his successor, but his remarriage to Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke/Emily Carey) and the birth of three sons further complicates matters.

The conflict between Rhaenyra, supported by loyalists (known as the Blacks), and the faction backing Alicent's son Aegon (known as the Greens) forms the central political intrigue of the season.

As the season progresses, secrets, betrayals, and tragic deaths escalate tensions, leading to open warfare between the factions. Rhaenyra, supported by her dragon-riding family and the Velaryons, asserts her claim to the throne, while Alicent and her allies maneuver to seize power for Aegon. The season concludes with Lucerys' death at the hands of Aemond, marking the beginning of full-scale conflict.

With dragons, political conflicts, and familial rivalries, House of the Dragon Season 1 sets the stage for an epic clash that will shape the future of Westeros. Season 2 promises to delve deeper into the chaos as the battle for the Iron Throne intensifies.

Watch House of the Dragon Season 1 now streaming on HBO Max in the U.S., and get ready for the fiery continuation this June 16.

