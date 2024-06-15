House Of The Dragon Season 2 Episode 1: Where Will The Plot Begin? Recap, What To Expect & More

The second season of House of the Dragon is quickly approaching, and conflict in Westeros is imminent. Drama rages between the Greens (Alicent, Aegon, and others) and the Blacks (Rhaenyra, Daemon, et al).

It starts with the fallout from King Viserys' death, the ensuing power struggle, and Aemond's assassination of Lucerys. If that wasn't enough to thrill you, future plots like those in Game of Thrones and additional dragons have also been promised. When does the drama begin, then?

House of the Dragon Season 2: Plot & release info

Filming for House of the Dragon Season 2 started in the UK in April and moved to Spain in May. The season is reportedly scheduled to run until the end of the year.

Variety claims that because all of the scripts were finished before production began, the ongoing writers' strike in Hollywood won't have an impact on the production of Season 2. Ryan Condal, the executive producer, allegedly stayed on set to oversee a strictly non-writing production that included no writing, editing, or network notes.

Reported by Variety once more, HBO CEO Casey Bloys said that a 2024 release date for House of the Dragon Season 2 "is a good guess". Bloys also stated that the follow-up probably won't be eligible for the 2024 Emmy season, so the outlet—which Deadline supports—predicted the series might return in the summer.

Season 1 premiered at the end of August 2022, and based on Bloys' comments, Season 2 appears to be set to follow suit.

