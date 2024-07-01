House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 3 Recap With Spoilers; Everything You Missed

Disclaimer: This story contains spoilers for Season 2, Episode 3 of House of the Dragon.

House of the Dragon's second episode ended with the tragic deaths of Erryk and Arryk Cargyll, symbolizing the ongoing conflict between two factions of Targaryen family members for the Iron Throne. In the new episode, Rhaenyra and Aegon continue to prepare for a bloody battle on their doorsteps, reflecting the ongoing tensions within the series.

What happened in House of The Dragon season 2 episode 3

The new House of the Dragon begins with a land dispute between House Blackwood and House Bracken, which escalates into a battle over allegiances to Rhaenyra or Aegon. The scene ends with dead bodies on both sides, and it is revealed that the Brackens, who sided with Aegon and the greens, claimed victory in the conflict, but lost many men, making it difficult to consider it a win. This new chapter in their rivalry continues the Targaryen civil war.

In Dragonstone, Rhaenyra is burying twin Cargyll soldiers, despite one of them attempting to kill her. Rhaenys suggests reaching out to Alicent, but Rhaenyra is unsure. She also has a conversation with Mysaria, thanking her for warning her about the assassination attempt and offering her a position in Rhaenyra's court in return.

In King's Landing, Ser Criston Cole becomes Hand of the King, leaving Otto out of the city. The Kingsguard is now made up of untrained soldiers who were friends of Aegon. Cole's first council meeting is criticized for trying to kill Rhaenyra and getting a knight killed. After hearing about the incident in the Riverlands, Cole decides to take Harrenhal for the greens, which Aegon supports, wanting to fly out on his dragon to join the mission.

Daemon and Caraxes arrive at Harrenhal, the largest castle in Westeros, which is largely destroyed. They meet House Strong, led by Simon Strong, who welcome them and bow to Rhaenyra. Daemon plans to raise a Riverlands army, with Harrenhal acting as their garrison, and march on King's Landing for the Iron Throne. The question remains whether he will take the throne for Rhaenyra or sit upon it himself.

Alicent's brother, Gwayne Hightower, arrives in King's Landing just in time to join Cole on his expedition to the Riverlands. Cole clearly doesn't want him there but Alicent gets the final say. She doesn't fully trust Cole and it seems like Gwayne is maybe there to keep tabs on him.

In Dragonstone, Rhaenyra's council, except for Rhaenys, is urging her to send all dragons after her enemies, despite knowing that Aegon's forces will bring them out. The council, however, is not in agreement with her tactics, appearing as bloodthirsty as Aegon's allies.

Rhaenyra sends her neice, Rhaena, to the Vale with her dragon hatchling, eggs, and younger sons, asking her to be their mother to protect them during a looming war. Despite Rhaena's desire to leave, she has limited options in the matter.

A short scene between Helaena and Alicent shows that the former is trying her best to cope with the loss of her son, and the latter is holding on to a lot of guilt because her affair with Cole kept him from his post. Helaena knows that and tells Alicent she forgives her for what happened. Elsewhere in the Red Keep, Aegon wears the Conqueror's armor, ready to join the fight. Larys talks him out of it with a couple of clever lies, earning himself a job as Master of Whispers.

In King's Landing, a man named Ulf the White claims to be the brother of Daemon and King Viserys. He is interrupted by Aegon and his friends who find themselves in a brothel. Aegon finds his brother, Aemond, with an older woman, causing ridicule from the King. Ulf the White is a character who will later play a significant role in the story.

In Harrenhal, Daemon experiences a vision of a young Rhaenyra resembling the consequences of his actions, causing him to be flustered. Upon awakening, he finds himself standing in front of a weirwood with his sword drawn. The eerie Alys Rivers appears behind him to offer an ominous message, "You're going to die in this place."

The episode concludes with Rhaenyra meeting Alicent at King's Landing, where she learns about Viserys' final words and her father's mistake about Aegon the Conqueror, but Alicent believes it's too late to change anything.

